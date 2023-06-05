Our Readers Write: Ellen Browning Scripps monument

Ellen Browning Scripps’ many accomplishments make a monument well-deserved

To those planning a monument to Ellen Browning Scripps, we all concur that it is overdue and deeply deserved (“Plans are underway for statue of Ellen Browning Scripps in La Jolla,” May 25, La Jolla Light).

This amazing woman also founded Scripps College in Claremont, Calif., which is one of the top women’s colleges in the country.

That recognition must not be left off the enumeration of her accomplishments.

The Rev. Carolyn Owen-Towle

— — —

What’s on YOUR mind?

Letters published in the La Jolla Light express views from readers about community matters. Submissions of related photos also are welcome. Letters reflect the writers’ opinions and not necessarily those of the newspaper staff or publisher. Letters are subject to editing. To share your thoughts in this public forum, email them with your first and last names and city or neighborhood of residence to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com. You also can submit a letter online at lajollalight.com/submit-a-letter-to-the-editor. The deadline is 10 a.m. Monday for publication in that week’s paper. Letters without the writer’s name cannot be published. Letters from the same person are limited to one in a 30-day period. See the full policy at lajollalight.com/policy. ◆