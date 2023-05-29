Our Readers Write: La Jolla High and Black students, La Jolla Underwater Park, coyote tips

Glad for La Jolla High’s first Black female ASB president, but too bad it took so long

I just had the pleasure of reading about a young lady, Payton Smith (“La Jolla High School elects first Black female ASB president,” April 27, La Jolla Light).

While it’s a huge milestone for La Jolla High, it does bring me great sadness at the same time. I am part of a rich history and the original influx of Black students attending La Jolla High from the early to mid-1980s.

I’m speaking for all Black students who have graced that campus with our presence when I say this is well-deserved for Payton but most shameful for a school that has preached and welcomed diversity for so long. To finally make this happen some 30 to 40 years since the largest population of Black students called the school our home away from home is incredibly disappointing. It’s literally a pat on the back and a slap in the face at the same time.

We as a community of Black Viking alumni will continue to press for more diversity and inclusion in all aspects of student life at our wonderful school.

Black Alumni Association

Provided by Forrest Sherman

— — —

Love and protect La Jolla Underwater Park

Preserving the San Diego-La Jolla Underwater Park around La Jolla Cove allows us to embrace the harmony among humans, sea lions and sea birds. This sanctuary offers a unique experience as the outdoor animals thrive in their natural environment, captivating visitors with their playful frolicking in the waves and sunbathing on the rocks.

While concerns about inconvenience and odors arise, the La Jolla district provides other accessible beaches, from La Jolla Shores to Windansea, making this preservation crucial for safeguarding the unspoiled magnificence of this ecosystem.

Beyond its aesthetic allure, preserving the La Jolla Cove area serves a greater purpose in maintaining the ecological balance of the region. By protecting this fragile environment, we ensure the long-term health and sustainability of our coastal ecosystems.

The educational significance of La Jolla Cove area cannot be overstated. Witnessing the birthing season of the animals up close fosters empathy and deepens our appreciation for the natural world. It instills a sense of responsibility for its preservation and reinforces the interconnectedness of all life.

Preserving the Underwater Park celebrates the coexistence of humans, sea lions and sea birds. It provides an extraordinary opportunity to connect with the beauty and diversity of our underwater marine environment.

Let us cherish and protect this sanctuary, allowing future generations to experience the magic of these encounters and fostering a deep appreciation for the interplay between nature and humanity.

Niki Faldemolaei

— — —

Tips from a longtime coyote observer

Regarding the article “La Jollans report increase in wild canines in urban areas” (May 25, La Jolla Light):

My husband and I lived for more than 21 years in Henderson, Nev., where coyotes were a constant and visible presence in our neighborhood. Most days I would see at least one when out walking our dog in the mornings.

They are curious but not generally aggressive. It’s important not to run from a coyote, as that will just excite the chase instinct. If you encounter one, keep walking at a steady pace. They are more afraid of you than you should be of them.

They can get over fences easily, so do not leave pets outside unattended, since coyotes may think they make very good snacks.

Louise Pelan

— — —

What’s on YOUR mind?

