Our Readers Write: Steve Hadley, Muirlands name

Praise for Steve Hadley

I just want to take a moment to recognize how amazing Steve Hadley is. He is director of community outreach for the office of San Diego City Council member Joe LaCava, and what a valuable resource he is for our community!

Anytime I need more information on a city issue, he is always very helpful and knowledgeable. You can tell he loves his job and wants to help this community.

Thank you for all you do, Steve!

Andrea Auerbach

— — —

Myth about Muirlands

I frequently read [not in the La Jolla Light] that the Muirlands area of La Jolla was named after naturalist John Muir. I even read in some real estate brochures that this was “his area.”

The Muirlands area was not named after John Muir, it was named after the family who developed the area. The two have nothing in common.

Mark Heinze

— — —

What’s on YOUR mind?

