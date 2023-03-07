Our Readers Write: Bird Rock signs, ocean protection, new streetlights

Letters to the editor:

Bird Rock doesn’t need sign sculptures

A rendering shows a possible design for neighborhood signs that would be placed on roundabouts that bookend the Bird Rock business district. (Screenshot by Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

In seeing your photos and articles, I am a little troubled about the Bird Rock sculptures (“Plan for Bird Rock neighborhood signs is ‘moving ahead’ following approval from property owners,” Feb. 23, La Jolla Light).

As one might say, “Less is more.”

Perhaps they are not necessary and a waste of money.

Let’s keep La Jolla simple and enjoy the beauty!

Anne Gilchrist

— — —

Let’s ensure healthy oceans for future generations

The fate of our future is in the hands of the elected officials that we as citizens have voted into office to ensure the safety of our lands.

The article “State leaders at La Jolla conference discuss success of a decade of marine protection” (Nov. 10, La Jolla Light) made me strongly believe in the expansion of Marine Protected Areas. Learning about MPAs has made me realize that most of California’s oceans aren’t being properly protected.

I work with a nonprofit, CALPIRG, at UC San Diego, where the lead campaign this semester is to protect our oceans. We actually attended the conference written about in the article in support of “30x30.” Our marine life is being put at risk, and if we don’t do something now, who knows what the conditions of our oceans will look like in the future.

I’ve always had fond memories of the oceans growing up and seeing marine life thrive in their natural habitats. All I want is to ensure the safety of our oceans, and additionally I want our future generations to experience the same great memories.

That’s why I’m in support of urging Gov. Newsom and state agencies to triple ocean protections by 2030. We have only 9 percent of our oceans being properly protected, and we want to increase that to 30 percent to ensure our marine ecosystems’ safety for generations to come.

Sarah Song

— — —

Why not go solar on new streetlights?

Why is San Diego even considering large projects that require a multimillion-dollar investment in power lines?

I read that projects are installing new electric streetlights (“La Jolla Shores to get 37 new streetlights as community leaders give input on design,” Sept. 22, La Jolla Light).

In recent travels I observed solar streetlights in Mongolia, Zimbabwe and Costa Rica. Solar streetlights are safe, sustainable and way better for the environment than traditional streetlights.

Gloria McCoy

— — —

What’s on YOUR mind?

