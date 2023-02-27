Our Readers Write: Bird Rock signs

Letter to the editor:

Putting Bird Rock signs on roundabouts is asking for trouble

I agree with Barbara Dunbar that placing signs to identify Bird Rock on the roundabouts is a bad idea (“Plan for Bird Rock neighborhood signs is ‘moving ahead’ following approval from property owners,” Feb. 23, La Jolla Light).

It distracts drivers who already are driving distracted or often too fast and will increase damaging the roundabouts.

A better idea is placing a single decorative sign at the north and south entrances to the shopping area on the grass adjacent to La Jolla Boulevard before entering the roundabouts.

Jack Resnick

— — —

What’s on YOUR mind?

