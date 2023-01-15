Our Readers Write: New Hillel Center

Letter to the editor:

Welcome to La Jolla, Hillel Center

It is wonderful that Hillel Center founders and supporters persevered and triumphed after 22 years of implacable opposition from the La Jolla Community Planning Association and other entities (“After 22 years of trying, Hillel Center in La Jolla to open Jan. 15,” Jan. 12, La Jolla Light). As an ashamed witness to the struggle, I wish Hillel well.

Lights at Hillel Center went on in December and the building itself is now a beacon at a once-dark intersection across from UC San Diego.

The record shows that Hillel demonstrated flexibility and willingness to meet neighbors’ concerns about building size and reduced the center’s square footage.

But Hillel compromise was never enough. The organization’s right to build finally was established only after a Superior Court decision in its favor was upheld in appellate court.

Thanks to reporter Ashley Mackin-Solomon for covering this important local history.

Frances O’Neill Zimmerman

