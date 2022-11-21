Our Readers Write: What to do with La Casa de los Amigos?

Letters to the editor:

House could be moved rather than demolished

This house on the bluff does not need to come down (“Potentially historic house in La Jolla’s Lower Hermosa may be demolished on Coastal Commission order,” Nov. 17, La Jolla Light).

I have been in the building industry for over 40 years. It could be jacked up and moved out of the setback and placed on new approved footings. Piece of cake work.

Rob Silveria

— — —

Property rights should be respected

If La Casa de los Amigos is so important to the [La Jolla] Historical Society, they should pay to have it moved and relocated.

It’s time that property owners should stop being harassed by quasi-governmental agencies, being jerked one way by the [California] Coastal Commission and another way by others. Property owners should have the right to do what they want with their property. That’s the American way.

Anthony Kampmann

— — —

What’s on YOUR mind?

