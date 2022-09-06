Our Readers Write: City’s direction, Children’s Pool, trash collection, urban planning

Letters to the editor:

San Diego’s heading the wrong direction, and La Jolla’s paying the price

It was refreshing to read Christopher Nelson’s letter to the editor in the La Jolla Light’s Aug. 25 edition (“‘Build Better SD’ will leave La Jolla languishing”).

California and San Diego are now completely dominated by progressive politicians driven by non-scientific-supported climate alarmism, anti-fossil-fuel legislation, proliferation of accessory dwelling units under the premise of “affordable housing,” electric vehicle mandates, devising new gender categories and many other woke, virtue-signaling policies.

In the meantime, our city, including once-beautiful La Jolla, crumbles and decays. Our utility bills soar and our power is under constant threat of shutoffs as efforts to electrify with solar, wind and hydro cannot fill the gap left behind from the decimation of fossil-fuel sources.

It’s time to vote in some new blood from City Council level to the mayor. We need leaders who focus on the basics of affordable, reliable energy for all, a fully funded and staffed police force, a return to excellence in public schools, a humane and secure border policy and significant investments in our crumbling infrastructure.

James Phillips

Children’s Pool is meant for children

La Jolla’s Children’s Pool is pictured in April 2021. (Elisabeth Frausto)

I lived in La Jolla during the 1940s and learned to swim in the ocean at the Children’s Pool.

This beach is the only beach in La Jolla where children can swim in the ocean without large waves. The breakwater kindly installed by [Ellen Browning] Scripps was for this very reason. And it was a good reason, a wonderful gift to the children of San Diego. And the water wasn’t polluted by any sea animals like it is now. The seals were out on the rocks, not on the beach.

If it is a choice between that beach being for the children or the seals, I vote for the children.

Leanne MacDougall

Single-family homeowners already pay for trash collection

Asking [single-family] homeowners to pay for trash collection via a ballot measure is, frankly, insane (“Monthly bills would be $23-$29 if S.D. voters end free trash pickup for single-family homes, analysis says,” Aug. 25, La Jolla Light).

You are asking them to pay for a service they already pay for through property taxes. Renters pay for it through their landlords. Those in condominiums and gated communities pay for it through a monthly assessment. There is no free lunch.

David Valentine

Cities need planning to prevent disorder

The emergence of cities was accompanied by the existence of urban planning. Neolithic settlement sites, ancient Roman cities, Beijing, China, and various small city-states were not built without a plan. The reason the emergence of cities must be accompanied by urban planning is that cities are a guarantee for rulers to maintain stability.

In recent times, city operations have become a sophisticated and complex giant machine whose systematic planning and design is essential. In addition to transportation and municipalities, urban public services, disaster prevention, safety and amenities all require scientific measurements prior to construction in order to achieve effective zones, distances and scales, while ensuring the orderly operation of each other. Conversely, completely disorderly construction will lead to urban decay.

Therefore, in both ancient and modern times, where there is construction activity, there is the act of planning, and planners are not absent.

Yitao Zong

What’s on YOUR mind?

Letters published in the La Jolla Light express views from readers about community matters. Submissions of related photos also are welcome. Letters reflect the writers’ opinions and not necessarily those of the newspaper staff or publisher. Letters are subject to editing. To share your thoughts in this public forum, email them with your first and last names and city or neighborhood of residence to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com. You also can submit a letter online at lajollalight.com/submit-a-letter-to-the-editor. The deadline is 10 a.m. Monday for publication in that week’s paper. Letters without the writer’s name cannot be published. Letters from the same person are limited to one in a 30-day period. ◆