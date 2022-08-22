Our Readers Write: ‘Build Better SD,’ noisy neighbors, Cove ‘comfort station,’ more

Letters to the editor:

‘Build Better SD’ will leave La Jolla languishing

The “Build Better SD” initiative openly and proudly proclaims that its goal is to shaft communities like La Jolla, presumably by redirecting most of their tax revenue to areas experiencing “significant disparities in funding” (“San Diego’s new initiative for sharing capital projects funding won’t cost La Jolla, local planners are told,” Aug. 11, La Jolla Light).

Whether we like it or not, we’re paying more and more to support places we don’t live in and likely will never frequent.

To those who are OK with this state of affairs, which is fashionable to proclaim in some quarters, don’t complain the next time you blow out a shock hitting a pothole, scrape your hand on a rusty nail sprouting from rotted fencing, trip over a sidewalk crack, do an immediate 180 upon entering a public restroom, or can’t find a splinter-free bench to sit and take in the pungent odors emanating from the guano-covered rocks below.

As you stroll through a once-beautiful coastal park that now resembles a swap meet in a stadium parking lot, don’t mind the overflowing trash cans, graffiti-covered signs, swaths of dead grass, crumbling walls and broken railings. Comfort yourself with the thought that the blight that is all around you and getting worse each year is in direct service of the city’s amorphous but worthy “equity, access, conservation and sustainability” goals.

It’s pathetic to celebrate putting vinyl wrapping on a utility box, hanging some flower baskets or fixing a single staircase when these actions, as admirable as they are, are only a drop in the bucket of what’s needed to restore the luster to La Jolla. The resources to do this are available, but they’re not — and never will be under current policies — fairly apportioned to those actually responsible for funding what passes as city services. The elephant in the room is rarely addressed.

In 1969, longshoreman and philosopher Eric Hoffer wrote: “There is an aura of grandeur about the dull routine of maintenance: I see it as a defiance of the teeth of time. It is easier to build than to maintain … but the energy which goes into maintaining things in good repair day in, day out is the energy of true vigor.”

True vigor will never be expended in La Jolla by “progressive” leadership, which is more concerned with pandering to political constituencies and virtue signaling than it is to meeting the fundamental obligations of good governance.

Christopher Nelson

— — —

More needs to be done about noisy neighbors

I’m happy to see the article in the Aug. 18 edition regarding ways to combat noise (“La Jolla Shores group hears ways to combat noise from neighbors,” La Jolla Light).

We have had several cases of large parties and loud music on Hillside Drive, one just last night [Aug. 20]. The phone number listed to call is laughable — long messages, no one answers, etc. We need another way to complain. This is very frustrating.

I also think the pitiful $1,000 fine means nothing to these people. I suggest they increase the fine to $10,000.

Anne Gilchrist

— — —

Cove ‘comfort station’ is still problem-plagued

The “terrible state” of restrooms and showers at La Jolla Shores’ Kellogg Park is also true for the new “comfort station” at La Jolla Cove (“Locals frustrated by ‘terrible state’ of restrooms, showers at Shores’ Kellogg Park,” Aug. 18, La Jolla Light).

In the past three weeks, two of the three urinals in the men’s shower/changing room have been closed and clogged, and the toilet has had the same problem several times. Water leaks onto the dead and dying grass outside the shower, with a plastic fence around part of the muddy area.

The drinking fountains at the stairs to the beach have been shut off forever, and trash is much more of a problem with all the vendors selling food and drinks.

This was supposed to be a state-of-the-art facility and it still isn’t functioning properly. The contractors need to be brought back to fix these issues.

Jack Resnick

— — —

How parents can help their kids’ special needs be met

Parents of students who have an Individualized Education Program (IEP) or a 504 (a legal document) need to help their child’s teachers understand their student’s needs associated with dyslexia, ADHD, diabetes or any disability.

They face a yearly list of tasks to help their student(s) prepare for a great school year and trying to make sure Day 1 gets off to a smooth start.

Well, it’s time to prepare for a good 2022-23 school year and look at your to-do list:

• Send email to your principal about a request for an IEP or 504 meeting.

• Help your student write an email letting the teacher know about your needs and how you learn best.

• Help locate electronic versions and printed copies of learning materials in advance.

• Ask for preferential seating if needed.

• Ask the teacher to provide assistance with student notes of content, verbal directions and handouts missed while the student is managing a disease or another health need. Ask that notes are posted for easy access.

• Hire a tutor to support daily task management of homework and semester planning.

• Notify coaches about accommodations before tryouts.

• Ask for assistive technology like screen readers and calendaring so the student has access on Day 1 of learning.

• Start early communications with your school’s team. Include teachers. Ask for help in helping your student.

Many students with disabilities face so many unmet learning needs and find it difficult to get the school’s help. Parents face hurdles, too. It can go smoother with positive persistence. Encourage your student to not give up getting their learning needs met.

Sandra Punta

— — —

