Our Readers Write: Children’s Pool, Via del Norte Mini Park

Letters to the editor:

Repairing the Children’s Pool is a relative bargain

A small crowd gathers to watch the seals and waves at the Children’s Pool. (Stephen Breskin)

Maybe it was a tongue-in-cheek response by the author of the opinion that the “Children’s Pool is no longer worth repairing” to the news of the preliminary studies to rehabilitate the Children’s Pool seawall (“Repairing the Children’s Pool isn’t a good use of money,” Our Readers Write, Aug. 11, La Jolla Light).

Consider the following points:

• The initial engineering study was provided by private donations, not city funds. Historical designation will allow historic preservation grant funding for restoration and repairs once the needs are identified.

• The Children’s Pool is open between May 15 and Dec. 15.

• Even with the consistent neglect by the city of San Diego, this well-loved swimming beach is heavily used. The seasonal closure policy contributes to that neglect by preventing needed maintenance during the closure.

• In contrast to the Children’s Pool repairs [estimated at $2.3 million for the seawall], weigh that against the cost of guarding seals and sea lions by hiring additional full-time ranger staff. That commitment alone is scheduled to last for seven years with a cost of approximately $7 million. Some are demanding 24/7 camera surveillance at Point La Jolla to monitor sea lions. No problem; taxpayers have deep pockets.

• Also consider the increased cost to rebuild two lifeguard towers in La Jolla because of the presence of sea lions and seals. The Children’s Pool lifeguard tower was budgeted to cost about $3 million to build but greatly increased with years of delay. Typical constructions sounds and impacts on the seals had to be constantly monitored by costly wildlife biologists. Construction stopped during the seasonal closures.

I’m hopeful that planning for the next hundred years of the Children’s Pool will enable City Hall to come to their senses about this man-made beach built specifically for safe use by children.

Ken Hunrichs

Via del Norte Mini Park maintenance gets praise

Thank you to the San Diego Parks & Recreation Department’s Andy Field and Rosalia Castruita for the attention they have given Via del Norte Mini Park.

Their efforts support the many volunteers who have worked hard to ensure the park is receiving the maintenance it needs for all to enjoy.

Erin Wyer

