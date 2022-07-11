Our Readers Write: Calumet Park weddings

Letter to the editor:

Park weddings are no party for neighbors

Weddings at Calumet Park are destroying our neighborhood.

The latest example is a party from Arizona on July 8, who may or may not have had a permit, decided to take over the whole park with signs around the perimeter and sheets on benches.

A wedding is set up at Calumet Park in Bird Rock. (Courtesy of Jack Resnick)

The minuscule cost of a permit [less than $180] is ridiculous, as cities up the coast and state of California charge $500 to $1,500.

The city of San Diego must raise the fees and stop losing money. This will lessen the impact on our small neighborhood park and allow us taxpayers to again enjoy being at the ocean. Raising fees would easily fund having more compliance officers.

Jack Resnick

