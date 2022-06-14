Guest commentary: Pressure-washing, sidewalk repairs and flower baskets get maintenance focus in La Jolla

June 30 marks the end of the fiscal year for Enhance La Jolla and the La Jolla Maintenance Assessment District. Janitorial, landscaping and sidewalk pressure-washing activities continue, along with projects to improve public right-of-way areas throughout the district.

LJMAD will mark three years in operation this fall, and the organization has greatly developed. Services to enhance the city of San Diego’s baseline services are established and running as scheduled. Several enhancement projects also are underway, demonstrating the dedication of LJMAD to the community and the community’s investment in Enhance La Jolla.

During the first week of June, LJMAD vendors finished a project to pressure-wash the interiors and exteriors of all public trash receptacles in the district. The overnight deep-cleaning work improved the cleanliness and appearance of the 41 receptacles.

Other pressure-washing activities focused on removing spills and stains from high-traffic areas along Girard Avenue and Prospect, Wall and Silverado streets. Those areas have required additional attention because of more visitors to the district with summer in full swing. However, LJMAD personnel are mindful of adhering to the overall pressure-washing schedule for the entire district.

On May 24, LJMAD personnel and Enhance La Jolla board Chairman Ed Witt met with Steve Hadley, director of community outreach from the office of San Diego City Council member Joe LaCava, for a walkthrough of the district to inspect deteriorating sidewalk conditions.

Following the inspection, during which LJMAD personnel photographed sidewalk areas in need of corrective action, an 81-page document was produced and provided to the city.

The document includes photographs and street addresses of sidewalk areas in the district needing action. Some of those repairs will be accomplished in the upcoming fiscal year as part of the city’s funded capital improvement project list for streets.

Issues identified during this walkthrough that are not already accounted for will be added to the city’s unfunded capital improvement street project list for future corrective action.

A project to replace antiquated metal brackets, chains and hooks supporting hanging flower baskets tethered to light poles in the district is progressing. A manufacturer for the components has been identified. Measurements have been taken, and the anticipated lead time to produce these materials is five weeks. Once materials arrive, installation of the components will begin. This project is made possible with an anonymous donation of $5,000 to Enhance La Jolla for this purpose.

A separate landscaping project will augment several tree wells in the 7500 block of Draper Avenue with the addition of river rock in coming weeks.

The next Enhance La Jolla board of directors meeting will take place at 4 p.m. Thursday, July 21, in the Community Room of the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. Visit enhancelajolla.org for more information.

If you see an issue needing attention in the district, please call Enhance La Jolla at (858) 444-5892 or email manager@enhancelajolla.org.

Mary Montgomery is manager for the La Jolla Maintenance Assessment District. ◆