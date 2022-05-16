Our Readers Write: UCSD and free speech; sea lions

Letters to the editor:

UCSD was right to allow pro-Palestinian speaker

Kudos to UC San Diego Chancellor Pradeep Khosla for supporting Palestinian Taher Herzallah’s right to speak on UCSD’s campus (“Pro-Palestinian speaker at UC San Diego sparks outrage among campus Jewish community,” May 12, La Jolla Light).

Criticism of Israel is legitimate. The chancellor is doing his job: encouraging divergent political speech and rejecting a dominant group’s efforts to discriminate against a minority group with political views anathema to it.

What a sad irony. Not so long ago, another UCSD administrator, Roger Revelle, supported Jews against housing discrimination in La Jolla. Revelle’s efforts allowed us to purchase our home in The Shores. Discrimination is discrimination, regardless of its form.

Ethel and Ed Sweed

San Diego chapter of Jewish Voice for Peace

— — —

Rangers should be the solution at Point La Jolla

Hooray to Nick Menas for his well-thought-out resolution to the issue of sea lions and to you for printing it (“Rangers make closing Point La Jolla unnecessary,” Our Readers Write, March 24, La Jolla Light).

Sara Beveridge

— — —

