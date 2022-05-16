Guest commentary: Enhance La Jolla committee explores wrapping utility boxes in new look

A committee composed of Enhance La Jolla directors Tony Gild and Steve Warfield and board President Ed Witt has begun exploring a beautification project involving SDG&E utility boxes in the La Jolla Maintenance Assessment District.

The project involves applying to the boxes panels of self-adhesive vinyl printed with visual messages. The artistic wraps could depict many images: historical photos of La Jolla, directional and wayfinding information, student artwork and more.

Though indispensable from a technical standpoint, utility boxes are not the most visually pleasing. Exploration into the vinyl wraps could help create a balance between form and function, turning the utility boxes into a canvas while protecting them against elements such as sunlight and water.

No timeline for the project has been established.

Landscaping

In landscaping news, LJMAD vendors worked to clear overgrown weeds and brush on the stretch of sidewalk along Coast Boulevard across the street from La Jolla Cove. Landscaping crews also cleared overgrown vegetation on Cave Street between Prospect Street and Ivanhoe Avenue.

A donation of $5,000 was made to the La Jolla Community Foundation to replace the antiquated brackets supporting

many of the hanging baskets of geraniums that are tethered to light poles around the district. Work will begin on the project in coming weeks.

Vendors

At the Enhance La Jolla board of directors meeting April 21, the board voted unanimously to extend LJMAD’s vendor contracts with Urban Corps of San Diego County for pressure-washing services and Nissho of California Inc. for janitorial and landscaping services for one year with no increases in cost. The contract extensions are effective July 1 through June 30, 2023.

The board also voted unanimously to enlist the services of certified public accountant Russell Ingledew for preparation of Enhance La Jolla’s fiscal 2022 financial audit report.

Enhance La Jolla Day

In celebration of Earth Day, April 23 marked the second annual Enhance La Jolla Day. The event was free and open to the public and took place in the courtyard of the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego.

Bonsall-based Green Meadow Growers donated 50 5-gallon milkweed plants and 100 succulents of different varieties. Special thanks to MCASD staff who provided setup and use of the museum facility; Peter Schumacher of Brick and Bell, who donated coffee and pastries; and community volunteer Craig Schniepp and his group of La Jolla High School students who assisted with plant distribution.

Thanks to the following participating organizations that made the event a success: Enhance La Jolla; La Jolla Community Foundation; La Jolla Village Merchants Association; city of San Diego District 1; La Jolla Town Council; La Jolla Parks & Beaches; La Jolla Community Planning Association; La Jolla Shores Association; Rotary Club of La Jolla; Friends of Coast Walk

Trail; the Visioning Committee of the La Jolla Community Recreation Group; Green Meadow Growers; Urban Corps and Nissho of California.

If you see an issue needing attention in the district, please call Enhance La Jolla at (858) 444-5892 or email manager@enhancelajolla.org.

Mary Montgomery is manager for the La Jolla Maintenance Assessment District. ◆