Our Readers Write: La Jolla puzzle

Letter to the editor:

La Jolla puzzle isn’t a true depiction

I read with dismay the April 28 article about the creation of the puzzle depicting La Jolla (“La Jolla merchants group almost has its puzzle project together,” La Jolla Light).

This will be marketed and sold by the La Jolla Village Merchants Association “wholesale to member businesses or hotels.” The purpose of the puzzle is to create revenue for “participating merchants and to support future promotions and events.”

This image of La Jolla will be made into a fundraising puzzle. (Courtesy of Rachel Siegel)

The puzzle prominently portrays touristy attractions. Missing are many activities that our residents enjoyed in the past, such as swimming at the Children’s Pool and La Jolla Cove, enjoying the beach, fishing, diving, snorkeling, surfing and bodysurfing.

Missing also are the hordes of odoriferous and noisy seals and sea lions, plus homeless people, trash and vendors detracting from our enjoyment of our local treasure.

Way to go, Merchants Association!

Lauren Weber

— — —

What’s on YOUR mind?

