Our Readers Write: Rangers at Point La Jolla

Letter to the editor:

La Jolla needs a nice center for rangers and visitors

I am happy that rangers will be at the Point La Jolla rookery every day during [sea lion] pupping season (“From ‘thrilled’ to ‘disappointed,’ La Jollans react to six-month seasonal closure of Point La Jolla,” April 14, La Jolla Light).

They have a Parks & Rec tent that they used on the weekend ranger program. But come on! La Jolla can cough up better than a tent.

Weddings and corporate events use the Bridge Club. Maybe it can be used partially for a visitor center staffed by volunteers and rangers. Look at the beautiful Tijuana Estuary Visitor Center and national and state park visitor centers that are quite elaborate. La Jolla has stodgy old stick-in-the-mud fuddy-duddies.

Also, I hope the younger generation is rejecting the Ferraris in favor of eco values. The rookery area has a lot of visitors. Testimonies from Holland to Florida are shocked at the situation in this sensitive habitat. Shame on La Jolla.

Let’s step up for a visitor center!

Paul Emus

