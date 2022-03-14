Guest commentary: Village landscaping gets cleanups and some additions

The moderate rains that February brought to Southern California had the La Jolla Maintenance Assessment District’s landscaping vendor focused on proactively clearing debris before the storms hit and removing palm fronds and other tree debris that remained once the skies cleared.

Low-hanging eucalyptus branches in front of U.S. Bank on Girard Avenue were trimmed, and weeds and palm tree suckers were removed from tree wells along the main commercial areas along Prospect Street and Girard.

Jacaranda branches along Pearl Street that were blocking certain traffic and directional signs also were trimmed, along with fan palms near the Recreation Center and other low-hanging palm fronds along Silverado Street and Eads Avenue near the Woman’s Club.

Aesthetic additions to landscaping in the past several weeks have focused on planting more pink and red geraniums in hanging flower baskets throughout the district. In addition to geraniums, many of these hanging baskets feature a mixture of succulents and milkweed plants.

A transplanted fan palm was placed in an empty tree well on the side of the Recreation Center at the intersection of Cuvier and Prospect streets.

Lastly, river rock was placed in several flower beds of existing geraniums and bougainvillea at the intersection of Torrey Pines Road and Girard Avenue.

Enhance La Jolla Day

Looking ahead, the Enhance La Jolla board of directors will present its second annual Enhance La Jolla Day on Saturday, April 23. The event, scheduled for 9 to 11 a.m., is free and open to the public and will take place in front of the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego at 700 Prospect St.

Some of the scheduled activities are a family-friendly art project organized by museum staff, a milkweed plant giveaway to promote butterfly population in The Village, a demonstration by Urban Corps of its eco-friendly pressure-washing equipment used in the district each week, music provided by Ron Jones and the La Jolla Town Council, and the opportunity to talk with San Diego’s District 1 City Council member, Joe LaCava, and leaders of many other community organizations.

The next Enhance La Jolla board meeting will be held in person at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 21, in the Seminar Room of the La Jolla/Riford Library at 7555 Draper Ave. Visit enhancelajolla.org for more information.

If you see an issue needing attention in the district, please call Enhance La Jolla at (858) 444-5892 or email manager@enhancelajolla.org.

Mary Montgomery is district manager for the La Jolla Maintenance Assessment District. ◆