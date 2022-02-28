Our Readers Write: Children’s Pool seals, Via Capri patch, picnic businesses

Letters to the editor:

Some Children’s Pool seals aren’t getting adequate protection

I’ve followed the story about the sea lions and Point La Jolla closely over the past year. I believe it is an essential boundary that must be drawn between nature and humans in order to protect the extraordinary ecosystem that is unique to La Jolla and am extremely happy that the closure for pupping season has garnered so much public support and news coverage.

However, while the potential closure (in anticipation of pupping season) is great news for sea lions, are we giving the same amount of attention to seals? Their pups have already been born, and while those living on the north side of the Children’s Pool are well-protected, a large group living on the beach on the south side seems to be disregarded.

People congregate near seals on the beach on the south side of the Children’s Pool in La Jolla on Feb. 26. (Courtesy of Christina Noe)

One morning, I watched them scramble to get away and/or protect their pups from people approaching them, eager to get as close as possible for some up-close photos/videos or pose next to them. I reported this to a lifeguard on duty at The Cove who said he would call over there to make sure the beach would be closed off.

The next morning, it was the same scene. Though frustrated, I wanted to give the lifeguards on duty the benefit of the doubt, leaving room for the possibility that barriers are put up later in the morning before tourist traffic gets in full swing. So I took a hopeful walk over at around 4 p.m., only to see, yet again, a large group of people on the beach, some of whom were only a foot or two from the seals and pups. (Also, I think it’s worth mentioning that there were three lifeguard trucks parked outside the tower at this point.)

Even doing something as simple as putting up cones or a chain to block passage to the beach appears to be abysmally low on the list of priorities — even on sunny weekends when tourist traffic is heaviest.

This letter is an effort to make sure we’re doing our due diligence to protect all the wildlife that call La Jolla home and give them a safe, peaceful place to raise their young.

Christina Noe

— — —

Thanks for asphalt patch on Via Capri

For a number of years, Via Capri in La Jolla has had the concrete portion broken in three areas and has become a menace to drivers.

I wrote to [San Diego] Councilman Joe LaCava and told him my fears of a head-on collision where the concrete was at its worst due to uphill drivers diverting to the downhill side to avoid the disastrous road condition. I was fearful of a truck or another vehicle coming around the downhill curve and hitting an uphill driver who was on the wrong side of the road.

A few days later, I got an email from Steve Hadley, the director of community outreach for Mr. LaCava. He said that since SDG&E was going to trench that road at the end of 2022, any attempts to fix it were not about to happen. I thanked him for returning my email but said I was truly fearing a disaster on that section of the road. I suggested that asphalt be placed in the areas of broken concrete, even as a stop-gap measure until the concrete might be replaced.

So Mr. Hadley took it on himself to go there and video-record cars driving on that area of Via Capri. He then wrote me back a few days later saying that the video was seen by Mr. LaCava and was sent to our mayor, Todd Gloria. The email from Mr. Hadley happily stated that the section of Via Capri would be fixed immediately.

The next morning, there it was — redone with asphalt (“Via Capri patch, Hillside Drive regrading and Shores crosswalks — key La Jolla streets get some work,” Feb. 24, La Jolla Light).

I must heartily congratulate Mr. Steve Hadley for his initiative in getting to the area to see the danger for himself and sending a video to the mayor. To me, that is what true community recognition is all about. I and many drivers are very grateful for Mr. Hadley’s resourcefulness and community-mindedness in getting this accomplished.

Dr. Ronald Harris

— — —

Hungry for action about picnic businesses

As a local who walks through The Cove and along the parks and beaches almost daily, I am stunned at how many people are anti-vendor. I see so many kids enjoying ice cream and people socializing around these hubs, and while I don’t condone eating too many sweets, I do believe the social atmosphere they bring are quite nice.

What is more concerning to me is when it’s hard to find a spot to rest on the grass because pop-up picnic businesses feel they have a right to take up entire sections of public land without consideration. At least the vendors set up in places that don’t hinder our access.

Are we going to do something about these picnic businesses?

Derek LaCrone

— — —

What’s on YOUR mind?

