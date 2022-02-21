Our Readers Write: Ocean access, sharks, traffic lights, mass transit

Letters to the editor:

La Jollans are not served by closing ocean access

As someone who was born and raised in La Jolla, I have been following, and occasionally attended, Zoom meetings on [San Diego City Councilman Joe] LaCava’s sell-out to the Sierra Club and Seal Society in their drive to close Point La Jolla and Boomer Beach. The Cove will be next if he maintains his current position.

Reading the latest coverage by the La Jolla Light (“LaCava’s priorities for upcoming budget include lifeguards, code enforcement and many La Jolla projects,” Feb. 17), it disgusts me to notice how LaCava blatantly ignored listing the most important issue of all, open access to the ocean, because he is considering closing access!

His comments are indicative of a politician who wants to avoid fights and ignores the constituents he claims to represent, but at the same time accepting misinformation from outside lobbying entities who want to close [public] access to the beaches in La Jolla for the [benefit of] sea lions.

His talk of adding more lifeguards is hypocritical given that they won’t be needed if he closes access to the ocean. Who are they going to protect?

Nowhere in his list of priorities is the closure mentioned. How could the closure of beaches not be important?

I can only hope more residents become aware of the damage their representative is considering. These lobbyists already caused the Children’s Pool to be closed for half the year, and now they want more. If LaCava doesn’t protect the community, then he is failing the citizens he claims to represent, who do not want blocked ocean access at Point La Jolla and the Children’s Pool or a sea lion rookery at The Cove.

Nick Menas

— — —

Shark encounter offers lessons

I read with interest Wyatt Joyce’s account of a stressful encounter with a local sevengill shark (“Idyllic dive becomes a showdown with a shark,” Guest Commentary, Feb. 17, La Jolla Light).

He comported himself well by remaining calm, which can be hard to do when confronted with a large shark. Our marine science nonprofit, Ocean Sanctuaries, has been maintaining a database of photo-documented diver encounters with this species of shark since 2010 (sevengillsharksightings.org).

Many of us have seen them while diving, and signs of aggression have been rare.

But the behavior he described is quite typical -- they are an opportunistic species that will take advantage of speared fish on a line and, while normally not an aggressive species, can become so when feeding.

This should be a lesson learned for the spearfishing community to pass on to others. The next encounter might not end so well.

Michael Bear

Community science director, Ocean Sanctuaries

— — —

Why the red lights in the dead of night?

Seems like the city traffic engineers (if there are such things) have something against La Jolla, or at least toward Torrey Pines Road.

I often leave for work around 3 or 4 a.m. and see almost every traffic light is red while there’s no opposite oncoming traffic. Then the pedestrian light turns green while no one is out there to cross.

I notice impatient drivers run the red light after waiting a prolonged time for nothing.

Why not use technology and minimize waste of time?

Amir Sahimi

— — —

San Diego mass transit isn’t so bad

Recently your Inga column stated, “The reality is that no matter how close you live to what is alleged to be ‘mass transit’ in San Diego, it just can’t be done. Well, not if you want to show up anywhere remotely on time” (“Less parking equals more people on public transit? Not right now, it doesn’t,” Let Inga Tell You, Feb. 10, La Jolla Light).

I rode the bus to work downtown for almost 20 years and was not late to arrive. The transit system is not perfect, but neither is it as dire as suggested in the column.

Darryl Templer

— — —

