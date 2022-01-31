Our Readers Write: Road resurfacing, fish farm

Letters to the editor:

City has failed in its basic responsibility to maintain La Jolla Parkway

This letter was written to Steve Hadley, field representative for San Diego City Councilman Joe LaCava, whose District 1 includes La Jolla, with a copy to the La Jolla Light.

Dear Mr. Hadley,

Just FYI, this email is not intended against you personally. I just want you to relay the message to City Councilman Mr. LaCava, your mayor, Mr. [Todd] Gloria and all the responsible (I should say irresponsible) personnel in your city government.

It is about time the city owns up to its basic responsibilities! For more than a decade, it has been a complete failure to properly maintain La Jolla Parkway.

Dr. Rayan Hourani took this photo of trash along La Jolla Parkway. (Courtesy of Dr. Rayan Hourani)

Dead vegetation and trees that have not been removed, let alone replaced

Very poor pavement condition of the actual parkway

Continuous racing and speeding by motorists without any police control or presence

Excessive litter and trash piling up on both sides of the parkway

Several residents, including myself, have submitted numerous letters and complaints about those issues, both online and at town hall meetings, for many years. Nothing got done!

And please, I don’t want to hear excuses anymore about why the city does not want to fix the road, maintain the landscape, enforce the speed limit to ensure the safety of the motorists and the residents, and clean up the litter so we don’t feel we are living in a pile of trash!

Every time I submit a complaint, I get a response with an excuse and rarely a proper solution to address the problem.

We are paying a hefty amount in property taxes, and we should expect nothing less than cleaning up the trash closing in on our neighborhoods.

This is totally unacceptable. This is complete negligence and failure by the city authorities!

Dr. Rayan Hourani

Via Capri is in dangerously bad condition

I couldn’t agree more with Richard Landres’ comments on repaving of La Jolla Parkway vs. Via Capri in the Jan. 27 La Jolla Light (“Other streets need work more than La Jolla Parkway,” Our Readers Write).

Both roads are major arteries, but Via Capri is in far worse shape, to the point of being dangerous. People routinely drive on the wrong side of Via Capri to avoid the damaged uphill roadway on the steepest portion of Via Capri.

I understand that San Diego roads in general have been neglected for far too long, but surely [City Councilman] Joe LaCava, [Mayor] Todd Gloria and the city can do their job and get something done here. The city’s “Get It Done” app is completely useless, as I’ve noted this poor road multiple times on the site, to no avail.

Via Capri has been in sorry shape for years! Come on, La Jolla and the city of San Diego, get it done!

Siegfried Reich

La Jolla Parkway should get priority for resurfacing

It was with disbelief that I read a writer’s description of La Jolla Parkway’s planned resurfacing as merely “prettying up” as compared to other streets that he feels are in real need of the city’s attention (“Other streets need work more than La Jolla Parkway,” Our Readers Write, La Jolla Light, Jan. 27).

While I don’t dispute the need for resurfacing the two streets he cites as more in need, I submit that neither of them carries the volume of traffic that La Jolla Parkway does in both directions. It is the main way to get in and out of La Jolla, so that alone should merit more than passing attention.

I travel La Jolla Parkway on a regular basis, and it is a challenge to constantly dodge potholes and broken concrete.

Let’s not lose sight of the purpose of La Jolla Parkway, which is to get people in and out of The Village, as opposed to many other city streets that are more neighborhood in their function.

Ron Weiner

Look to other streets first for repaving

I agree 110 percent with this article (“Other streets need work more than La Jolla Parkway,” Our Readers Write, La Jolla Light, Jan. 27).

Via Capri is a nightmare to drive!

And North Torrey Pines Road in front of the UCSD new-building construction is full of uneven roadways and potholes.

Ken Knara

Smaller fish farms are feasible if environmentally sustainable

I appreciate the La Jolla Light, especially Elisabeth Frausto, for keeping us informed about the NOAA [National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration] aquaculture feasibility study off San Diego’s coastline (“Local waters found unsuitable for large aquaculture areas, but smaller fish farm proposal continues,” Jan. 27).

The lack of feasibility for large aquaculture areas is encouraging for all of those who fish, swim and kayak in our local waters. Preventing large fish farms is also important because they are environmentally unsustainable.

The consideration of smaller fish farms is intriguing, however, and should not be rejected out of hand, if their plans follow a proposal outlined in David Attenborough’s book “A Life on Our Planet” (2020). He describes an environmentally sustainable system used in Asia that controls the number of large fish farmed in the pens (in the case of the Pacific Ocean AquaFarms proposal off San Diego, the large fish is yellowtail).

This Asian system greatly diminishes the ocean pollution of the large fish by suspending pens of sea cucumber and urchins below them. They consume the waste from the large-fish pens. In addition, attached to the large-fish pens are ropes that are suitable for raising mussels, clams and fronds of edible seaweed.

This system yields diverse marketable products and minimizes ocean pollution caused by monoculture fish farms. It is also a win-win in terms of decreasing food miles by increasing locally available seafood, which represent high-protein, low-fat, nutrient-rich products.

Increasing food sustainability through environmentally appropriate means is a critical step that must be taken to curtail the environmentally disastrous path that we are currently on.

Janet Chrispeels

What’s on YOUR mind?

