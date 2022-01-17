Guest commentary: Further improving janitorial, maintenance and landscaping efforts is top priority for 2022

In the early days of 2022, it seems appropriate to look at everything ahead in the coming months.

Chief among these objectives is to further bolster coordination with vendors, enhancing the value provided by the La Jolla Maintenance Assessment District in janitorial, maintenance and landscaping efforts. The leadership of the Enhance La Jolla board continues to be instrumental in successfully attending to every corner of the district, from Torrey Pines Road to Pearl Street, Coast Boulevard to Park Row.

Many activities planned for 2022 are built on recent work schedule modifications and project successes in 2021. The first objective for 2022 will be to ensure that all maintenance, janitorial and landscaping activities continue to improve neighborhood aesthetics and bolster civic partnerships created from shared projects and goals, whether small, such as weed abatement, or large, such as working with the La Jolla Community Foundation as the streetscape plan begins to take place.

MAD personnel continue to work with vendors daily, ensuring immediate response to items requiring attention. The communication frequency between MAD personnel and vendors led to improved response times during 2021. In addition to daily and weekly focus areas, MAD personnel and vendors meet monthly for several hours, walking the district to identify larger projects and areas in need of extra care. This “boots on the ground” approach ensures constant improvement and direct accessibility for residents and business owners alike.

An example of this hands-on approach is a new method for scheduling the three-time-weekly pressure-washing of sidewalks. A large-scale plan to identify areas most in need of cleaning was created. This turned into a rotation covering the entire district equitably while still affording flexibility to attend to other issues needing attention. This coordination is accomplished by communicating with the pressure-washing vendor daily.

Two projects of note that have come to fruition have been maturation of the 21 jacaranda trees planted along Pearl Street in December 2020. The trees continue to thrive because of the constant vigilance paid to them.

Another major improvement in the commercial areas along Girard Avenue and Prospect Street has been revitalization of tree wells with iris plants, succulents and river rock.

Experiments with different plants to improve the visual appeal and safety of these areas and to identify the plants that can best survive are ongoing.

In 2022, the MAD will again support major events in The Village and has modified contacts with the janitorial vendor to ensure coverage on every holiday. The next event on the horizon is Enhance La Jolla Day 2022, scheduled for April 23. More details to follow.

Until then, happy new year as we look forward to another year of success.

If you see an issue needing attention within the district, please call Enhance La Jolla at (858) 444-5892 or email manager@enhancelajolla.org.

Mary Montgomery is district manager for the La Jolla Maintenance Assessment District. ◆