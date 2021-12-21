Our Readers Write: Thank you for help after a fall

Letter to the editor:

Thank you for help after fall

I took a nasty fall Dec. 19 along Neptune [Place] near Windansea. I want to thank Eugene and Hannah and the entire “red sweatshirt” crew who stopped to help, call 911 and wait until the fire department and EMTs (they were great, too) arrived.

I’m pretty banged up but nothing serious.

I hope everyone has a great holiday. I know I, for one, am hoping for a healthy 2022.

Jill Murray

— — —

What’s on YOUR mind?

