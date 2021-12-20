Guest commentary: Maintenance work is MAD’s holiday gift to La Jolla

In the height of the 2021 holiday season, the upkeep activities managed by the La Jolla Maintenance Assessment District are adding to the festive sparkle in the district these days.

Landscaping crews completed several necessary projects. Low-hanging palm fronds on Herschel Avenue at Silverado Street were trimmed, and fertilizer was applied to each palm tree to help green up yellowing fronds.

In the 7800 block of Herschel Avenue, one eucalyptus tree and three magnolia trees with branches encroaching on sidewalks and parking areas were trimmed. Special focus is being placed on trimming reachable lower palm fruits and hanging fronds on all queen, date and fan palm trees.

Removal of weeds from sidewalk joints and tree wells is another continuous activity.

LJMAD representatives worked to ensure enhanced litter abatement in the district on Dec. 5, the day of the La Jolla Christmas Parade & Holiday Festival. The work schedule for weekend janitorial porters was extended, and more staff was added to accommodate the anticipated increase in discards from the large number of visitors to the district that day.

Following the parade, nighttime sidewalk pressure-washing targeted the parade route, specifically areas along Girard and Draper avenues and Prospect, Wall and Kline streets.

Three declining stone pine trees in the circular grassy park area along Park Row were treated for an insect infestation that resulted in dead and decaying limbs on each tree. Landscaping crews selectively removed large areas of dead and decaying branches to eliminate disease and generate new growth.

Following this considerable cutback, the trees affected don’t look particularly great at this time, but we are hopeful this remedy will facilitate healthy new growth for these very mature and beautiful trees.

The next meeting of the Enhance La Jolla board of directors is scheduled for 4 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, in the Community Room of the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave.

If you see an issue needing attention within the district, please contact Enhance La Jolla at (858) 444-5892 or by email at manager@enhancelajolla.org.

Mary Montgomery is district manager for the La Jolla Maintenance Assessment District. ◆