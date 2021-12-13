Our Readers Write: UC San Diego student housing

Letter to the editor:

UC San Diego’s student housing crunch didn’t have to happen

There are over 269,000 students experiencing homelessness in California, including one in 20 students within the prestigious UC college system.

For fall 2021, UC San Diego accepted enrollment from a record number of about 43,000 students, despite being aware that its housing density must be reduced significantly due to the ongoing pandemic. Those left without housing must now fend for themselves in one of California’s most expensive housing markets: La Jolla.

Therefore, I ask, if UCSD has been experiencing enrollment numbers far beyond its predictions in previous years and they’re aware of housing reductions caused by the pandemic, why wasn’t this prevented or even communicated in a more transparent manner?

In my first quarter at UCSD, I’ve witnessed my peers struggle through housing uncertainties. I’ve seen professors visibly stressed due to unfair labor conditions, which nearly resulted in a two-day strike. In my little time at UCSD, I’ve wondered continuously if the university’s priorities lie with their students and professors.

However, we as a community can still use our voice by contacting the UC board at regentsoffice@ucop.edu.

Andres Rosales

— — —

