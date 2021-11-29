Our Readers Write: Underground cable system project

Letter to the editor:

Let’s hope undergrounding work doesn’t mess up Nautilus Street

It is a pity that the TL673 Underground Cable System Replacement Project (“SDG&E ready to undertake two undergrounding projects in La Jolla,” June 24, La Jolla Light) could not have been better coordinated with utility work on Nautilus Street in 2020 and the subsequent repaving of the street, which is now beautifully smooth and safe for both motorists and cyclists.

I can only hope that the work on Nautilus will be undertaken quickly, disruptions will be minimal and the street will be quickly restored to its current pristine state.

John Gaffney

