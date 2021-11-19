Our Readers Write: Windansea belvedere, trash removers

Letters to the editor:

Replacing Windansea belvedere is restoring a gift of history

I am writing to make it clear to all readers that the belvedere at Windansea Beach is being replaced. It was torn down in 1982, as reported in the La Jolla Light on Oct. 7, 1982, with a photograph of just the roof of the belvedere on the bluff.

The article states that “police said it appeared that chains attached to a vehicle were used to haul down the public structure.”

Also in the 1982 article, the city said it estimated the replacement cost would be $18,000 and would replace it when it had the funds.

Later the city asked the community if they wanted it replaced, and a vote was taken at the La Jolla Town Council (at the time the voting voice of La Jolla), who voted yes, the community wanted the belvedere rebuilt. And that is what Friends of Windansea is doing for the community and in partnership with the city of San Diego — returning this gift of history, shade and an accessible seat on the bluff.

Melinda Merryweather

Those who pick up trash deserve extra thanks

It would be great if all residents of La Jolla would throughout the year randomly tip the people who pick up our trash.

Where would we be without them?

Joan Stevenson

