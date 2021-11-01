Our Readers Write: Starkey Mini Park, street vendors, vaccination lawsuit

Letters to the editor:

Dog owners are to blame for Starkey Mini Park’s poor condition

According to your recent article, several La Jolla parks scored well in a recent evaluation of San Diego city park amenities (“La Jolla parks get an overall ‘good’ score in city evaluation; two get ‘poor’ ratings,” Oct. 28). But one in particular, Starkey Mini Park, received the worst Park Condition Index.

For anyone who has visited Starkey Mini Park, this is no surprise. The park is, in a word, embarrassing. And the reason for this is also no secret. The park has become a de facto dog park, with countless off-leash dogs urinating and defecating all over the grass and in the sand where children are supposed to play. The sand, in other words, has become a toilet, and dog owners are to blame.

I applaud the recent tickets handed out by the Humane Society at Starkey Mini Park. If more dog owners would obey the rules, this park would be much nicer. But they probably won’t, so I encourage the Humane Society to continue its enforcement.

This terrible rating for Starkey Mini Park should be a wakeup call, as the park is meant for all — not just off-leash dogs running wild. It’s time to reclaim this park and have more balance.

Bill Smith

— — —

Street vendors are hard-working entrepreneurs

A street vendor tells me: “All I see … are complaints about us not paying taxes, not employing people and just being able to pitch a tent on the beach and sell, but that is far from the truth!

“We pay for licenses and taxes for permits. We pay taxes on everything we purchase. We have people that we pay to work our booths and they get paid the same day — cash. We support the shops around us.”

He’s right! I followed 10 vendors to get a different view on why the news and small businesses are in such an uproar about street vendors.

These entrepreneurs are up as early as 2 a.m. to provide goods and services to customers. They compete with other vendors for high-traffic locations. They often travel hours to buy their merchandise to keep prices affordable.

They were not given bank loans, angel investors or grants. These are people that work to build their own wealth and success while caring for their families without government assistance.

Ask yourself, isn’t what the street vendors are doing the very definition of capitalism?

Kenyetta Lowery

— — —

I was shocked that Let Them Breathe, an anti-mask and anti-mandatory vaccination group, seems to care so little about our children.

A project within the group is suing the San Diego Unified School District over the mandates, arguing that it’s rare for children to get sick or die from COVID (“Anti-mask group sues San Diego Unified over COVID vaccination mandate in schools,” Oct. 21, La Jolla Light).

The group clearly forgot K-12 math. Eight children out of 100 getting sick is not rare.

Kay Plantes

— — —

