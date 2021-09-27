Our Readers Write: Nautilus Street, housing laws, Stuart Collection

Letters to the editor:

Roundabouts and diagonal parking aren’t right for Nautilus

Landscaping and more trees are always good, but roundabouts and diagonal parking along Nautilus Street are solutions to problems that do not exist there (“Concept to beautify Nautilus Street gets La Jolla community planners’ approval,” Sept. 9, La Jolla Light).

Instead, how about the La Jolla Community Planning Association unanimously approving a roundabout on Prospect Street at the confusing intersections of Silverado Street and Draper Avenue near the [art] museum, Rec Center, Woman’s Club and St. James church?

It is incredible to suggest that Nautilus Street will become beautiful if three (!) roundabouts are installed at the intersections of Nautilus with Fay Avenue, Avenida Mañana and Muirlands Drive. Roundabouts there would mean routine heavy traffic will be needlessly snarled uphill and down at the Nautilus-facing entrances to Muirlands [Middle] and La Jolla High schools. And those roundabouts will impede firetrucks and other emergency vehicles.

Diagonal parking is a terrible idea generally for La Jolla Village’s narrow streets: It is unsightly and unsafe. Diagonal parking does jam more cars into less curb space, but it should not be allowed to obscure the front of the Irving Gill-designed La Jolla Rec Center lawn, as [Trace] Wilson has also proposed.

Vehicles of all sizes are permitted to park diagonally, and trucks protrude into the right of way, making it impossible for neighboring cars to safely back out into the roadway and for passing traffic to move smoothly in both directions.

Frances O’Neill Zimmerman

— — —

We need leaders who will enforce the law

As we enter the third decade of the 21st century, our politicians and community leaders are increasingly ignoring the laws that have been passed to govern our state and our city.

Now there is a movement by politicians to change zoning laws and destroy neighborhoods in order to appease and promote developers and builders, provide increased housing in already-dense areas and ensure those politicians will be reelected (“Governor signs disputed SB 9 and 10 housing bills into law,” Sept. 23, La Jolla Light).

The most egregious example of ignoring the law is building well over the 30-foot height limit that is a long-standing law in city coastal areas. Some build over the allowed height and then turn the properties into short-term vacation rentals that the city attorney has declared are illegal.

These overbuilt houses block view corridors, depreciate the value of surrounding properties and ignore restrictions created to preserve individual properties. And short-term vacation rentals destroy neighborhoods by creating constant noise, traffic congestion and accumulation of trash.

The police refuse to respond to complaints about these vacation rentals, and city officials approve what developers propose.

Citizens and voters must insist that their elected officials and community organizations enforce the 30-foot height limit and prevent the proliferation of illegal short-term vacation rentals. The mayor of San Diego, the city attorney, the City Council District 1 representative, the La Jolla Community Planning Association and its subcommittee the Development Permit Review Committee must be held accountable.

The above-named officials and groups must realize that residents will not tolerate being dismissed and abused by their representatives. Changes will be made at the ballot box and in the courts.

J. Scott Strayer

— — —

Stuart Collection is a highlight of UCSD visit

Congratulations to Mary [Livingston] Beebe on her formative influence on public art at UC San Diego (“Mary Livingston Beebe curates experiences for UC San Diego students to live with art,” Sept. 23, La Jolla Light).

I took my grandchildren for a great activity that involved an exploration of the campus with the artistic punctuation of the varied installations of the Stuart Collection.

Andrea Moser

— — —

What’s on YOUR mind?

Letters published in the La Jolla Light express views from readers about community matters. Submissions of related photos also are welcome. Letters reflect the writers’ opinions and not necessarily those of the newspaper staff or publisher. Letters are subject to editing for brevity, clarity and accuracy. To share your thoughts in this public forum, email them with your first and last names and city or neighborhood of residence to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com. You also can submit a letter online at lajollalight.com/submit-a-letter-to-the-editor. The deadline is 10 a.m. Monday for publication in that week’s paper. Letters without the writer’s name cannot be published. Letters from the same person are limited to one in a 30-day period. ◆