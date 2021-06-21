Our Readers Write: Fireworks, sea lions, La Jolla memories

Letters to the editor:

Preserve traditions and beach access

It seems as if environmentalists are doing all they can to limit human activity at The Cove. We know that Sierra Club docents will “patrol” the area (even though they have no legal authority). We know that there’s an attempt to limit access to the ocean from the wall in front of the Bridge Club (this raises beach access issues). And we know that a lawsuit seeks to stop the Fourth of July fireworks because the activity might disturb ... yep, seals and sea lions (“Lawsuit tries to stop La Jolla Fourth of July fireworks,” June 3, La Jolla Light).

The seals have, for all intents and purposes, already colonized the Children’s Pool. Have we gotten into an Orwellian situation where the animals have taken over? Can it be that a proud, patriotic tradition celebrating our independence can be canceled because animals might be unsettled by the noise?

Is cancel culture really going to cancel other important (and fun) historical events? I, for one, hope not, and I will do what it takes to maintain beach access for humans and to keep fireworks going. If we don’t fight back, this creeping regulatory scheme will continue.

I tip my hat to all those levelheaded enough to fight for our time-honored traditions.

Bill Smith

Temporarily closing sea lion birthing area can avert tragedy

Some readers may be following the plight of the baby sea lions around La Jolla Cove and how harassment by visitors has already killed one. The situation is now worse with groups of people surrounding the pups and moms with their cameras, sometimes during a birth.

These adorable pups will die when the baby-mother bond is disrupted, and being that close to humans, especially during delivery, will cause that. The moms will reject the pups and they will die of starvation.

The public doesn’t understand how dangerous their presence is. La Jolla Cove is not a zoo. It’s a rookery/nursery for wild animals to birth their young. Do we want our curiosity to cause many more deaths of baby sea lions? Is disrespect of nature what we want to teach our kids?

If the politicians would let the birthing area be closed for a few months, this tragedy could be avoided.

Please contact your local City Council member or Mayor Gloria’s office to help prevent more senseless deaths.

Susan Jasin

Good memories of the Whaling Bar

I, too, have fond memories of the Whaling Bar, particularly the low lighting, the long, friendly bar and the large, soft booths (“Whaling Bar to return to La Jolla’s La Valencia Hotel,” June 10, La Jolla Light).

It was such a warm welcome mat to new friendships and a singular atmosphere of yesteryear. It was a safe harbor and a nudge to rekindle like minds.

Robyn Willsey-Morton

La Jolla reminiscence

Just remembering growing up in The Village in the 1950s.

Dr. J.A. Harrison, my grandfather who raised us, was the only dentist in town at the time — Wall Street above the fire station. l delivered the La Jolla Light newspaper. I was able to keep half my earnings and the other half went to Mom. I was the man of the family, Grandpa said.

Nothing like Saturday mornings at the Cove Theatre — kids on the loose … two sisters and a brother, along with all our friends.

I remember those special days in The Village.

James R. Wright

What’s on YOUR mind?

