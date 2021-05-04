Our Readers Write: Puesto’s plaza plan

Letter to the editor:

Say no, no, no to Puesto

Regarding Puesto (“Puesto La Jolla restaurant seeks to extend outdoor dining on Wall Street parking spaces for five years,” April 15, La Jolla Light):

No! No! No!

Has anyone ever heard of setting a precedent?

And how many restaurants are there in La Jolla?

In Spanish, “puesto” means a small market stall, not a whole city block that monopolizes all the parking on one side of the street.

A “placemaking pedestrian plaza” is a euphemism for cha-ching, cha-ching, cha-ching for Puesto.

Please, do not allow it for five more years!

Althea Brim

— — —

