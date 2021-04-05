Our Readers Write: Electric scooters, city seal, citizen science

Letters to the editor:

Scooter companies need to be held accountable

Regarding the La Jolla Light article “Scooter removal ruffles feathers of Bird company, which sends La Jollans cease-and-desist letters” (April 1):

After nearly three years since scooters arrived in San Diego, scooter companies still struggle with the operating and use standards adopted by the prior administration. We see it all too often — abandoned scooters, riders on sidewalks, limited enforcement and, complicating matters even more, inconsistent results with the Get It Done app.

And now, operators threaten the very neighborhoods they serve. Despite the subsequent apology, the implied threat remains.

Due to ongoing litigation, my comments must be limited. What I can and will say is that I will fight to ensure that operators are held accountable and adhere to their permit terms and conditions. I am confident that working with our new mayor and his staff will turn the corner on this issue.

I urge you to continue to use Get It Done, to contact my office when you see rules not being followed or enforced, and to call for full funding of code enforcement in the upcoming budget hearings.

Joe LaCava

San Diego City Council member

— — —

Bird can help itself by helping the community

Bird’s public relations claim that its letters were not intended to intimidate some members of our La Jolla community is potentially helpful, as Bird appears to acknowledge that intimidation would be wrong.

Accordingly, we might hope for better future performance from Bird of actually removing offending scooters within an hour of being alerted of a problem. This should be by text to a number available on each scooter.

By treating the community with consideration, Bird may enhance the viability of its business model, which includes use of public sidewalks and roads and some inconvenience and liability exposure to private property, upon which Bird customers may dump scooters.

The prompt removal needs to be done by Bird; it is unfeasible to add that burden to police or other city employees.

The future of the Bird scooter operation depends on the content of laws and the vigor of their enforcement, which are ultimately up to voters’ choice of council members and mayor. I urge voters to use their franchise to protect public and private property and maintain quiet enjoyment of residential neighborhoods.

John Berol

— — —

City seal reflects history that led to San Diego being what it is today

San Diego City Councilman Joe LaCava of District 1, which includes La Jolla, wants the city seal changed because he says it “erases the history of the indigenous peoples who occupied this land long before us and glorifies those who stole it.” (Courtesy)

Joe LaCava has done an admirable job of representing the citizens of La Jolla and will now have the opportunity to do the same for all San Diego residents. He seems like an honorable man.

However, I feel that he has fallen prey to all the woke social-justice warriors who see racism everywhere (“Councilman Joe LaCava wants new San Diego emblem, saying current seal ‘erases the history’ of Native Americans,” La Jolla Light, April 1). I have lived in San Diego for over 30 years and have never even noticed the ship on the San Diego seal. Even if I did, I would just figure it represented the rich maritime history of San Diego and its importance in the Pacific Rim economy.

The reality is that all nations were founded in blood and that the so-called invasion of indigenous lands by the Spanish led to the founding of our great institutions such as UCSD, Scripps and world-class biotech companies that have saved lives and changed the world.

Joeseph Pizolo

— — —

LaCava deserves praise for targeting systemic racism

Thank you for featuring the report on Joe LaCava’s raising of the more important seal issue that this community should be dealing with. So much communal energy has been spent and wasted on the pinnipeds!

Kudos to Joe for raising our attention to something we all should be spending our energies on, as uncomfortable as it makes us all feel: eradicating systemic racism in our community. Whether we agree or not, being a good citizen means listening to and considering someone who may not be clearly visible. Please understand how significant this may be for someone else.

Way to go, Joe!

Mark Nussbaum

— — —

LaCava has more important issues to focus on

It is a shame that the La Jolla Light front page of April 1 reports on problems and concerns with Bird scooters being left blocking sidewalks, driveways and littering private property while on page 3 City Council member Joe LaCava’s focus is on changing the San Diego emblem.

Are taxpayer dollars funding this effort? If so, there are many other taxpayer needs in District 1 needing attention. Repaving deplorable roads comes to mind, along with the homeless and the overflowing public trash receptacles.

First and foremost, Joe needs to focus on the multiple needs of his district before directing taxpayer dollars toward a revised city emblem.

Call me an unhappy employer of District 1 City Council representative Joe LaCava.

Mary Rae

— — —

What, no other problems to address?

I’m so relieved to know that Mr. LaCava is able to home in on the single most important issue facing our city. All of the other problems must pale in comparison.

Stephen Baral

— — —

Local citizen scientist is doing valuable work

Kudos to captain Jake Russell and his RV Pilar for the citizen science work they are doing for sustainable fishing and keeping our local waters clean from plastic pollution (“‘Citizen science’: La Jolla native uses his research vessel and nonprofit to ‘make the ocean a better place,’” La Jolla Light, April 1).

And coincidentally, April is Citizen Science Month!

Michael Bear

Citizen science director, Ocean Sanctuaries

— — —

What’s on YOUR mind?

Letters published in the La Jolla Light express views from readers about community matters. Submissions of related photos also are welcome. Letters reflect the writers’ opinions and not necessarily those of the newspaper staff or publisher. Letters are subject to editing for brevity, clarity and accuracy. To share your thoughts in this public forum, email them with your first and last names and city or neighborhood of residence to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com. You also can submit a letter online at lajollalight.com/submit-a-letter-to-the-editor. Letters without the writer’s name cannot be published. Letters from the same person are limited to one in a 30-day period. ◆