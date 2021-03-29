Our Readers Write: Skateboarding, coastal heights

Letters to the editor:

Skateboarding builds creativity and community

I’m a 12-year-old skateboarder in La Jolla. Skateboarding is something I love to do, and I enjoy doing it for hours at a time. However, there have been times when people yell at me and my friends simply for skateboarding.

Many people seem to think that skaters are “punks” with “no respect for the community.” This is wrong. I and the people I skate with wear helmets and do not trespass into schools and other places.

Skateboarding is a great way to express your creativity. It allows you to search for new ways to use a curb or stair that most people don’t think of. It also brings the community together. I have started a magazine about rock music, skating and surfing, which has six issues and many writers. My friend and I also started a skate company and are making decks and stickers.

Plus, skating is a great way to social-distance yet still have fun. It’s outside and you never get within six feet of someone else.

I hope I brought to your attention how great skateboarding is. When you grow up in a place like La Jolla, with a culture and history of surfing, skating and music, you have to embrace this authenticity rather than make our town immaculate and sterile, without life and creativity.

Lucas Leaverton

— — —

Building height below street level shouldn’t be relevant

For building in the coastal zone, “my recommendation is that a multilevel home built exceeding 25 feet below street level cannot be higher than 15 feet above street level,” reader Howard Katz writes. (File)

As a follow-up to David Little’s opinion published March 18 (“30-foot coastal height limit is in jeopardy,” Letters to the Editor, La Jolla Light):

The issue is how high one should be allowed to build in the coastal zone. The intent is to not have buildings higher than 30 feet above street level so that your neighbors do not feel like they are living among high-rise buildings or that you do not obstruct distance vision. (Sometimes it’s nice to see blue sky!)

As it stands right now, I can go 30 feet above street level without a problem. But if I go down 35 feet below street level, I cannot go higher than five feet above street level. This is crazy because the building that goes 30 feet above street level is the problem, not the property built on the down slope. Even worse, imagine a home 5 feet high with the top of the window barely peeking above street level between homes 30 feet high.

Building height should be taken from above street level where it may impact others. If someone chooses the more expensive option to build downward below street level and not impact neighbors’ view perspective, the height below street level should not be relevant.

My recommendation is that a multilevel home built exceeding 25 feet below street level cannot be higher than 15 feet above street level. I would rather have this 15-foot structure as my neighbor than be surrounded by homes that are 30 feet high.

Howard Katz

— — —

What’s on YOUR mind?

