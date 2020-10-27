Our Readers Write: Short-term rentals, UCSD development, more

Letters to the editor:



Short-term rental proposal is a bad idea

I am amused and disenchanted with the article about Councilwoman Jennifer Campbell and the proposed short-term vacation rental ordinance (“San Diego planning commissioners say proposal for short-term rental regulations has ‘a lot to be worked out,’” La Jolla Light, Oct. 15).

Short-term rentals are illegal in single-family residences. If you think this will heighten your political career, Councilwoman Campbell, you are mistaken.

There is no way the city can afford a task force to monitor permits and how many people STVRs can accommodate. Especially during COVID-19. How are you going to monitor over 500-plus STVRs in La Jolla, let alone the county? The goals and expectations are unrealistic.

Karen Marshall

An objection to objections over UCSD development

Regarding the article “La Jolla Shores and homeowners groups sue to fight UCSD development project,” La Jolla Light, Oct. 22:

As a faculty member who has been teaching at UC San Diego and living in La Jolla for 16 years, I am both appalled and concerned at the local community’s continuous attacks on UCSD‘s recent and future slate of expansion projects, which has shifted from community opposition to aggressive litigation. Many of the “concerns” raised by the lawsuit and La Jolla Shores Association President Janie Emerson continue to be questionable at best.

Of course, any large-scale construction or planning projects should be assessed and considered by members of the community, and their environmental and social impacts should be studied. But having read and listened to the avalanche of negative comments from critics of UCSD‘s various expansion projects, I don’t think that’s what’s going on. We have all heard of the acronym NIMBY, meaning “not in my backyard.” Emerson and her supporters have descended to the next level of obstructionism: BANANA, meaning “build absolutely nothing anywhere near anything.”

Has it ever occurred to Emerson that it is the intellectual, scientific and cultural powerhouse that is UC San Diego that makes La Jolla so desirable?

David Serlin

There are many ways we can personally reduce our carbon footprint, like driving less, going solar or eating less meat.

But while these will reduce our carbon footprint, they are not enough. The largest public statement of economists in history, including 3,589 economists, 27 Nobel laureate economists and four former chairs of the Federal Reserve, wrote: “A carbon tax offers the most cost-effective lever to reduce carbon emissions at the scale and speed that is necessary. ... To maximize the fairness and political viability of a rising carbon tax, all the revenue should be returned directly to U.S. citizens through equal lump-sum rebates. The majority of American families, including the most vulnerable, will benefit financially by receiving more in ‘carbon dividends’ than they pay in increased energy prices.”

This strategy is fair, effective, transparent, good for the economy, bipartisan, does not increase regulations or the size of government, and will stimulate energy innovation. It is our best shot for stopping the global temperature rise.

Susan Kobara

