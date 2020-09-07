Guest commentary: Historical accuracy clearly wasn’t the purpose of swastika-bearing glider

Sorry, Dan Cummins, but your excuse for the person who built the plane with a swastika on the tail and subsequently flew it from city property is nonsensical. It falls into the category of “very fine people on both sides.” (“Plane with swastika at Torrey Pines Gliderport draws objection,” La Jolla Light, Sept. 3).

[Editor’s note: Cummins, a past president of the Torrey Pines Gulls, an organization that flies gliders from the site, said World War II-replica glider planes might carry such symbols.]

An internet search on the history, development and use of gliders by the German Luftwaffe during WWII shows that the glider depicted is clearly not a replica of anything produced by the German military — or any other military — during the 1930s or ‘40s. Gliders at that time were much bigger and more boxy than the sleek, streamlined, single-pilot glider shown.

The Germans were the first to develop and produce military gliders. These planes were typically used for the stealthy transport of up to two dozen troops during special-ops raids or similar incursions into enemy territory. Gliders were also used for the transport of supplies and equipment to troops in difficult-to-reach places. The Germans even developed a massive glider known as the Messerschmitt Me 321 that could transport either heavy armament or up to 130 troops.

But again, none of these planes were sleek, single-pilot aircraft.

And regarding the swastika on the plane’s tail, there are many problems with it that don’t fit into the “salt-of-the-earth” or “historical nerds” narrative you espouse. First, the swastika here isn’t even an accurate representation of the Nazi insignia. Its dimensions are off, its edges are rounded and it isn’t nearly bold or angular enough to be an authentic replica. Hermann Göring and Adolf Hitler would’ve court-martialed (or likely much worse) any aircraft manufacturer who would’ve dared to have been so sloppy in the treatment and application of the Nazi insignia.

Additionally, while the swastika was sometimes applied on the tails of German aircraft during WWII, the streamlined German cross was the standard for nearly all Luftwaffe planes. And no military aircraft during WWII were painted bright red and white. That would have screamed to any enemy aircraft or ground artillery, “Please shoot me down now!” Most planes were painted in shades of dull grays, greens or browns, depending on the theater or action.

For your edification, Mr. Cummins, here are some sources you can peruse to bring you up to speed:

German WWII aircraft insignias (known as roundels): bit.ly/3jENtz8

List and images of actual German WWII gliders: bit.ly/31RLu4t

So where does that leave us regarding the case of the faux Nazi glider?

Clearly this isn’t some salt-of-the-earth history nerd. Otherwise, they’d have designed and built a very different plane. Rather, I would guess the plane belongs to some misguided sort who thought it would be fun and hilarious to launch from city property and soar above our homes and beaches spreading the hateful and deadly message of racism and anti-Semitism — homes and beaches, I might add, that are populated by a significant number of Jews and military personnel (as well as plain old freedom-loving Americans).

It’s a slap in the face to the few survivors left of the Holocaust, as well as to the sons, daughters and grandchildren of those survivors. And in a military town like San Diego, it is again a slap in the face to the surviving men and women who saved the world from the scourge of Nazism, as well as their sons, daughters and grandchildren, along with the tens of thousands of active-duty members of our military currently stationed in the area.

Mr. Cummins, instead of mamby-pambying your way through this embarrassing fiasco, you should denounce it with force and vigor rather than with mild equivocation. And then you should quickly get to the bottom of it, make public what you find and take corrective action to ensure the public that such a stunt won’t happen again.

I, for one, am embarrassed and outraged. As a fellow American, you should be, too.

Craig K. Collins is a longtime San Diego resident and author of “Midair.” ◆

