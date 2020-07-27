Our Readers Write: Rec Center plan; rentals; historical preservation; traffic lights

Letters to the editor:

Rec Center renovation plan is a wreck

My friends and I who go frequently to the La Jolla Rec Center (to play with grandkids and for tennis) think the proposal for its rebuilding is a big boondoggle. It will be expensive, will be disruptive for longer than planned and, in the end, will have little benefits.

And consolidating younger and older children’s playgrounds is a bad idea.

Instead, why not simply update the younger kids’ playground equipment and plant more trees for shade? Forget having unused bocce courts.

I fear the committee that backs the plans has designed the proverbial camel when setting out to make a better horse.

Phillip Hawley

Rules on rentals need to be enforced

I am writing to you my concerns and frustration regarding 211 information referring citizens to call local non-emergency police to report violations for large gatherings and people not wearing masks.

I live in a very quiet neighborhood. An 11-page manual with all the new codes and violations specifically mentions hotels and short-term rentals. It mentions gatherings. There is not to be more than 10 people in a social setting unless you are a family group.

There is a 4,000-square-foot house at the end of our street that accommodates up to 20 people. But there is no city official or department we can call. The noise is constant day and night. We neighbors call and file noise complaints. The rental company has been called several times and will not return calls.

They have written a set of house rules. The renters have broken every one. We had seven [electric] scooters on a small street. We have people wandering up and down our street shooting profanities, sitting on people’s driveways drunk and throwing cigarettes into the street.

So who in San Diego can we call to ticket either the property managers or the homeowners? Do not waste your time calling 211.

We need a number to call and enforce these violations. They are contributing to the spread of COVID-19 in our community.

Karen Marshall

Property buyers need to understand historical value of what they’re buying

The executive director for the La Jolla Historical Society recently responded to an opinion letter regarding a specific historically designated home on Virginia Way (“Historic designation well-deserved,” La Jolla Light, June 23). I am not taking issue with his overall response but feel that one of his examples might be misunderstood.

His reference to the former Windemere Cottage by master architect Irving Gill that also once stood on Virginia Way could be interpreted by some readers as an example of a building not serving a purpose for the present and future, falling out of use and into abandonment.

To the contrary, Windemere was an architectural jewel that served as a wonderful home up until purchase by new owners. In that case, as in many others, there were options for retaining the structure onsite or moving it elsewhere.

Property buyers must be cognizant of the potential historical value of structures on land they are considering buying. There are resources available at La Jolla Historical Society, the city and private consultants to assist in understanding those values. Particularly where the structure represents the work of a master, meaningful efforts should be made to respect the resource or to select another site to purchase.

Courtney Coyle

The torture of La Jolla traffic lights

When I see coming home to La Jolla has become torturous, I can’t help thinking that either city traffic engineers (if there are such things) are incompetent or purposely making our lives miserable.

As if it wasn’t bad enough to enter The Village, when La Jolla Parkway ends [and becomes Torrey Pines Road] after the light finally turns green, then the next light at La Jolla Shores Drive turns red.

And recently for no reason, the traffic light at East Ivanhoe Avenue stays red for the longest time. I leave for work very early in the morning and it seems like all lights are green until I get to the intersection. What were the “engineers“ thinking?

Amir Sahimi

What’s on YOUR mind?

Letters published in the La Jolla Light express views from readers about community matters. Submissions of related photos also are welcome. Letters reflect the writers’ opinions and not necessarily those of the newspaper staff or publisher. Letters are subject to editing for brevity, clarity and accuracy. To share your thoughts in this public forum, email them with your name and city or neighborhood of residence to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com. ◆