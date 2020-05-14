La Jolla MAD update: Maintenance Assessment District details progress on power washing, benches, dog waste and more

Guest commentary:

John Unbewust is district manager of the La Jolla Maintenance Assessment District, or MAD, administered by Enhance La Jolla. He produces a monthly progress report describing what has been done and what is planned for The Village.

In April, MAD and our vendors continued maintenance work in The Village. We continue to power-wash sidewalks, maintain landscaping, pick up fallen limbs and other debris from trees and provide litter control and trash collection regularly within The Village.

All trash receptacles are disinfected and lids wiped during each servicing. We also clean the pedestrian ramps at intersections one day each week.

We initiated a daytime sidewalk power-washing operation on April 30. This once-per-week operation will allow us to do work in areas within The Village that cannot be addressed at night, namely areas close to hotels and senior centers. We also will expand this operation into predominantly residential areas of the district.

Painting The Village’s concrete trash receptacles (lids and frames) is now complete.

MAD will soon have a subcontract in place to recondition up to 30 wood benches in The Village. This work will focus on benches along Girard, Wall and Prospect. It should start within the next few weeks, as will high-level palm tree trimming.

Enhance La Jolla received funds from a local donor to initiate a dog waste station pilot program within The Village. With these funds, Enhance La Jolla has purchased six high-end waste stations to be delivered in May and installed and maintained by MAD. This initial group of waste stations will be placed on Prospect and Girard in highly trafficked and visible locations.

Graffiti continues to be a problem in The Village. On the evening of April 19, extensive tagging occurred in the southwest quadrant of the district along Pearl Street, Coast Boulevard and La Jolla Boulevard. While private property was the main target, the amount of tagging was much more significant than anything The Village had experienced in many years.

Our graffiti removal volunteer was remarkable in initially addressing this incident. But because of the amount of tagging, MAD determined that a more planned and coordinated effort would be needed to address incidents of this magnitude in the future. We are working with the city to establish a plan that would quickly provide resources, identify private property owners and quickly mitigate/remove the graffiti after future events. More to come on this effort.

As always, your input, comments and concerns are welcome. You can contact MAD at manager@enhancelajolla.org or (858) 444-5892 any time. ◆