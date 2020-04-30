Our Readers Write: Social distancing, homeless encampments, peace in the pandemic and more

Letters to the Editor:



Wearing masks protects us all

A message for those defiant about social distancing and wearing masks: The reason we in La Jolla have very low cases of the virus is because the majority of citizens are choosing others’ self-interests over their own.

Please wear masks when outside and ask others to sacrifice a few moments of discomfort wearing a mask in support of those front-line workers doing their parts to save yours and others’ lives.

Philip Tauber

Clearing encampments was appropriate

A recent letter criticized the San Diego Police Department for clearing encampments during the coronavirus pandemic because, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, doing so “increases the potential for infectious disease spread.”

But the same CDC guidelines say that encampments should have at least 12 feet of space between them. Many of the encampments in and around downtown (especially by the library) were not appropriately spaced, thus SDPD officers have in this regard been acting in accordance with the CDC.

Moreover, the convention center is now open for unsheltered homeless individuals, so there is in fact an alternative being offered.

Homelessness is a major problem in San Diego, and our approach should always recognize the humanity of those experiencing it. Nevertheless, other interests (like preventing public spaces from becoming de facto homeless shelters) are at play.

Officers respond to often-conflicting societal pressures, and we should keep this in mind when assessing their conduct. These are unprecedented times and, for the most part, everybody is doing his or her best to “flatten the curve.”

James P. Rudolph

Life’s simple pleasures provide their own form of energy

It was really enjoyable and refreshing to see the positive tone of the La Jolla Light article from April 16 called “Staying sane in a pandemic.”

Much of the wise, inspiring and spirited advice mentioned by the “wellness pros” resonates with me and plays an important role in my life and work.

Thanks for that timely placed story and for continuing to produce and deliver the weekly edition in our homes in its printed version during this particular moment in history.

I wish to send heartfelt compassion to everyone at La Jolla Light, as well as to my fellow residents and all local businesses, many of which are owned by my friends, students and longtime neighbors. We have to stay strong and connected, perhaps even enjoying a few silver linings, such as having plenty of parking in our charming village and celebrating slow but undeniable steps in the direction of resuming our habitual ways of living — such as the recent return of hard-working farmers market people ready to boost our health and cheer our kitchens with fresh produce on Sundays.

Kudos to all who courageously continue to serve and put their life on the line to provide the rest of us with much-needed services and assistance in various sectors of life.

Blessings to those who might be home exploring the creative, spiritual and playful ways to experience wholeness, holiness and full aliveness, inhaling enthusiastically, exhaling calmly, with the heart beating in a harmony with the joyful rhythms of spring birds singing.

For sure, letting the gorgeous garden blooms fill one’s eyes with beauty feels way better that dragging heavy feet between TV and computer screen hour after hour, day after day. Breathing shallowly and identifying with a “survival mode” and fear depletes one’s immune system of much-needed nourishing energy.

With the gift of extra time on hand and less activity, I am finding it’s easier to be attuned to the waves of inspiration from the “above.”

From the perspective of a yoga therapist, I am thankful for yoga, good reading, music and movies, daydreaming and chocolate — they surely help get my mood up every day.

Jaruska Solyova

Thank you, Good Samaritan!

My husband and I would like to contact the Good Samaritan who brought my husband home on Easter Sunday morning after he had collapsed on Candlelight Drive. I forgot to get his name due to the urgency of the situation.

The Good Samaritan lives on Candlelight Drive. He is middle-aged, has light-colored hair and is of medium height. If you are this person or you know who this person is, please email sylvieprewo@gmail.com.

Thank you.

Sylvie Prewo

Distance learning? Distance yes, learning no

COVID-19 has changed most parts of our life — including our public schools. La Jolla Light’s article, “Education in a Pandemic: La Jolla schools begin distance learning,” in the April 16 issue made it seem that everything is going relatively smoothly with our three public elementary schools, but Muirlands Middle and La Jolla High, not so much.

La Jolla High students are adrift. Our student has two classes with some video (OK), one class with zero instruction (unacceptable), and three classes that are self-directed study lists. Hopefully, assignments will start this week — basically, our student is self-learning (unacceptable).

Friends with high-schoolers in other public school districts in San Diego and Orange Counties have, in the best cases, had as much as four weeks of real time Zoom classes and assignments (likely not dissimilar to how many of us are working at home). I feel San Diego City schools have more or less abandoned our kids. How can this be acceptable?

Name withheld by request

Reflections about life during the pandemic

Thank you for the April 16 La Jolla Light issue with extraordinarily useful and poignant articles for understanding and coping in these hard times, especially the article, “Coronavirus Choreography: Scripps La Jolla ‘resuscitation director’ describes hospital protocol at this time,” quoting Dr. Shawn Evans of Scripps Memorial Hospital kindly assuring us that the ER is prepared. He also gently points out the harm right here in La Jolla that COVID-19 is wreaking upon patients (even young healthy ones), doctors, nurses and hospital staff. In that context, please be patient with the closure of the beach and parks.

As citizens, we have done so well, so far, adhering to the orders of our City, County and State for mitigating the contagious — gravely hurtful — virus that has invisibly infected so much of the population prior to symptoms showing.

The social pleasure of beach and park overwhelms the capacity of individuals and government to follow and enforce the currently necessary social-distancing rules. If the beach were open, people would clump together because the urge for interaction is naturally irresistible.

One Letter to the Editor espoused a partial opening of the beach in early morning for its enjoyment by locals. With empathy for that wish, I know its fulfillment would be disastrous. Just as we are vulnerable to the virus, we are vulnerable to a breakdown of society.

The courts are mostly closed, there are only so many police, the City budget is in deep cutbacks ... we must not engender envy of our extraordinary good fortune of living where we do. Equal sharing of pain of lost beach access will help foster better relations with those from outside of La Jolla, who are also mourning their loss of time at the beach.

John Berol

It’s a health risk to move those who are homeless

In the past few weeks, San Diego has made great progress in taking steps to better care for unsheltered San Diegans. It was smart to move people out of overcrowded shelters; relocating these people to the convention center is certainly an improvement. San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer has also announced plans to buy hotels to serve as permanent supportive housing; this, too, is a great step in the right direction.

However, I cannot understand why the San Diego Police Department continues to ignore Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines in dealing with homeless San Diegans. The CDC guidelines clearly state that “unless individual housing units are available,” the police should not “clear encampments during the community spread of COVID-19,” since doing so “increases the potential for infectious disease spread.”

It is not only cruel to force people sleeping in public spaces to move along when there is no safe alternative, it is also dangerous for the entire San Diego community. I hope SDPD will reconsider their approach and make the necessary changes to follow the recommendations of public health experts.

Mary Anne Smart

Closing beaches and parks is short-sighted

Keeping individuals and couples out of parks and beaches is an extremely short-sighted and logically flawed policy. These wide open spaces actually help maintain distancing. With law enforcement already monitoring these areas, it’s not hard to enforce distancing while respecting the rights of responsible people. To close off public open space from responsible walking, jogging, biking, swimming, surfing, etc. is not only an inexcusable violation on our freedoms, but actually forces people into closer proximity on sidewalks that have become more congested.

The overall level of distancing that is achievable is a relatively simple math equation, proportional to the number of people in an area divided by the amount of public space available. Overreaching, poorly-conceived edicts such as these will not prevent people from going outside. Being outdoors in fresh air and sun and getting exercise improves physical, immune, and mental health. Greatly reducing areas for outdoor exercise and activity increases density and reduces distancing.

It is also hypocritical for police to think it’s fine to violate social distancing so they can approach, harass and issue us $1,000 citations, when we were nowhere near others. It is inexcusable that our local governments would ever even consider such a ridiculous scheme, and that people are standing for this abuse of our civil liberties.

David Gleason

Editor’s Note: The City of San Diego has since reopened beaches with limitations: “La Jollans ‘thrilled’ as beaches reopen for surfing, swimming, walking and jogging”

La Jolla farmers market staff: Take a bow!

The April 9 La Jolla Light article about La Jolla Open Aire Farmers Market being open again — “Open Aire Market is open again: La Jolla’s Sunday farmers fair offers new, ‘safe’ version” — prompted me to call Julie McDonald, whose name you mentioned in the article. I told her we were sheltering-in-place and no longer had an automobile.

Your article mentioned the possibility of delivery from the market. Julie sent me a list of some of the vendors who might deliver. I selected Baba — their healthy dips and pita bread I do so enjoy. Julie delivered them to me herself. That is surely going above and beyond her job description. That is what being a good neighbor is all about.

Susan Weseley

Graffiti especially hurtful during pandemic

On a Sunday evening in La Jolla, someone recently used black spray paint to tag multiple surfaces in the Beach Barber Tract neighborhood. Within one block of Marine Street, a car with a handicapped parking permit was vandalized while parked in front of low-income housing for the elderly.

There is also a new, not-yet-opened pizza shop that has its entire wall covered, not to mention fences, street signs and more. This is obviously rude and inconsiderate behavior prior to coronoavirus, but it is now absolutely unacceptable.

Although the culprits may not be local, I think that now more than ever, we should be talking to each other and our kids about the financial and emotional implications of this statewide shut-down in an attempt for people to become more considerate.

Sarah Karr

Rules for walking and social distancing

With the closure of parks, boardwalks, beaches, oceans and gyms, more and more of us are walking neighborhood streets. This has resulted in many observed conflicts. Who moves out into the street? How do I keep the 6-foot social distance?

Unlike motorists, who are taught and trained to stay to the right, walkers are not and tend to act in a less purposeful manner.

To remedy these issues, I and several like-minded friends, suggest these behaviors be adopted by walkers:

1. On a street with no sidewalks, walk on the left, facing traffic, just like mom and dad taught you many years ago.

2. On a street with sidewalks on both sides, walk on the sidewalk to your right in the same direction as cars. If you walk much faster than those around you, walk on the sidewalk to your left and give the right-of-way to the walkers slower than you and those coming toward you. You can easily see oncoming traffic and should move into the street.

3. On a street with one sidewalk to your right, use it.

4. On a street with one sidewalk to your left, follow guideline 2 above.

5. 6-foot social distance is a minimum. We’re all safer if you give the maximum room possible.

Special information for runners, joggers, cyclists: You are increasing your respiratory rate and, with the associated heavier breathing, causing droplets and aerosol from your facial orifices to travel a much longer distance. Accordingly, please provide substantially more social distance.

Special information for motorists: In case you haven’t noticed, more people are walking nowadays. Your behavior needs to change as well. Slow down. There’s no place to go anyway. (Getting nowhere faster seems a bizarre goal.)

Secondly, give walkers more room when you pass. After all, there are very few other cars around.

Richard Wolf

