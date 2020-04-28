Enhance La Jolla provides progress report on improvements to the Maintenance Assessment District (MAD)

Guest commentary:

The month of March threw a curve at all of us in the Village of La Jolla.

For its part, Enhance La Jolla has authorized the Maintenance Assessment District (MAD) vendors to continue their work in The Village. The reasoning for this decision is simple. All work performed by MAD enhances the cleanliness of The Village and MAD’s vendors are complying with the Governor’s Executive Orders and County/City directives regarding distancing and the use of gloves and masks.

Enhance La Jolla believes these efforts provide a significant benefit to all people working and living in The Village. A clean environment is a worthy goal.

MAD will continue to power wash sidewalks, maintain landscaping and pick up fallen limbs and other debris from trees, and provide litter control and trash collection regularly within The Village. All trash receptacles are disinfected and lids wiped during each servicing.

Painting trash receptacles (lids and frames) continues and will be completed in April.

Other anticipated activities have been placed on hold.

Once conditions allow, MAD will restart its efforts to improve tree wells, paint SDG&E transformers, and recondition wood benches.

Also, Enhance La Jolla will implement a doggie waste station pilot within The Village.

Lastly, some good news. MAD is coordinating with one of our neighbors to remove graffiti. The results have been remarkable. Virtually all these eyesores have been removed. So, if you see any graffiti, don’t hesitate to notify MAD. Thank you to the goodwill of our new contributor to the enhancement of The Village.

As always, your input, comments and concerns are welcome. You can contact La Jolla’s MAD at manager@enhancelajolla.org or (858) 444-5892 any time. To learn more, visit enhancelajolla.org.

— John Unbewust is district manager for the La Jolla Maintenance Assessment District.