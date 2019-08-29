Tarnishing Our Jewel: La Jollans share photos of trash, overgrown weeds, sleeper in front of restaurants

TARNISHING OUR JEWEL:

Dog feces is seen in front of a fine-art gallery on Prospect Street in La Jolla. (Photo by Rich Thompson)

Who’s got cleanup duty?

These three photographs (pictured above and below) aren’t very pretty to publish — or see about town on a morning stroll — but they illustrate the sad sights on public sidewalks in La Jolla these days.

Rich Thompson

Pizza-box trash is seen on a bench in front of the La Jolla Recreation Center. (Photo by Rich Thompson)

Nap time? Really?

I took this image Monday afternoon, Aug. 19 on Pearl Street in front of restaurant row. Not a very welcoming sight for residents and tourists of La Jolla.

Melinda Merryweather

I took this image Monday afternoon, Aug. 19, 2019 on Pearl Street in front of restaurant row. Not a very welcoming sight for residents and tourists of La Jolla. — Melinda Merryweather (Photo by Melinda Merryweather)

The 76 gas station on Pearl Street closed in September 2018. The property is now surrounded by a tarp-covered, chain-link fence — along with overgrown weeds — and its former signage is falling apart. (Photo by Cristina Amaroso)

Former 76 gas station project on pause, leads to unkempt corner

The owner of the property that once housed the 76 gas station on Eads Avenue and Pearl Street is not maintaining it, and now our entire neighborhood looks trashy! In addition to the aesthetics, the overgrown weeds are starting to hinder the sidewalk and the signage is in such poor condition. I’m afraid to walk near it.

How can the City not require that the owner maintain the property? If the owner/developer is resubmitting property development plans, and potentially this lot sits dormant for a year or more, will the City allow it to become a full wasteland?

Cristina Amaroso

— Editor’s Note: On June 26, 2019, La Jolla Light reported on the progress at the former gas station site, quoting its new owner La Jolla resident and real-estate investor, David Bourne: “We’re trying to finalize a new project right now ... construction should begin in 12 to 15 months.”

The plan Bourne said he favors is “somewhat similar” to the mixed-use building approved by the City Planning Commission for the site on Aug. 11, 2016 — an Alcorn & Benton design featuring 12 condos, four retail spaces and an underground garage. However, Bourne said it differs sufficiently to need to go through “whatever review boards are necessary.”

“It’s going to be less intensive,” Bourne said. “We’re going to build less.” He added that the condos will now be apartments and the retail imprint along Pearl Street will be smaller, at 3,000 square feet.” When contacted by the Light about your complaint, Bourne replied: “It would be great if the community could get together and support me to get the project approved as soon as possible.”

