Our Readers Write: La Jollans speak out about overflowing trash bins, irresponsible dog owners, Children's Pool should be for people, and other local topics

Photos by Dieter Haschke Back on Nov. 18, 2018, I sent another photo of this same sad situation to La Jolla Light, depicting this same dumpster so neglected. Last time, I picked up the spilled garbage and dumped it into dumpster. This time, it's too much to deal with. It happens at the same place — in the alley behind Chase Bank near the violin repair shop.

Tarnishing Our Jewel: Who's responsible for this mess?

Back on Nov. 18, 2018, I sent another photo of this same sad situation to La Jolla Light, depicting this same dumpster so neglected. Last time, I picked up the spilled garbage and dumped it into dumpster. This time, it's too much to deal with. It happens at the same place — in the alley behind Chase Bank near the violin repair shop. I believe the garbage got stacked next to the dumpster and the waste management vendor emptied the dumpster, moved it into the parking lot, but probably refused to pick up the stacked trash around it and just left it in the alley. Now, the loose trash is spreading down the alley. (See photos above)

Dieter Haschke

74th birthday for La Jolla Lutheran Church

La Jolla Lutheran Church, 7111 La Jolla Blvd., celebrated its 74th birthday this week. (See photos above.) To mark the occasion, we had a party Sunday, May 19 with lots of confetti, cake and ice cream. By sharing this confetti image, we want to honor our church's presence in the community and pass along the wonderful moment. Pastor Mark Dahle has been leading La Jolla Lutheran for the past 20 years.

Gudrun Armentrout

Park dog rules are being ignored

As we walk at La Jolla Shores and Mission Bay parks, we frequently see people walk with dogs during the time when dogs are not allowed — between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. from Nov. 1 through March 31 and between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. from April 1 through Oct. 31 — despite signs in parks. We hope police will patrol the parks to give tickets to people with dogs during the time when dogs are not allowed.

Nancy Lo

Two paths for decision at Children's Pool

The May 16 La Jolla Light included a story about the historic value of the La Jolla Children's Pool. As a longtime resident of La Jolla and the grandson of residents going back to the 1940s, I have had a long association with this community. When I first came to La Jolla it was possible for children — and grown-ups, too — to swim at the Children's Pool. Today this is impossible. The beach has now been taken over by seals.

It seems to me that we have one of two choices: First, we can restore the Children's Pool and create a barrier that will prevent seals from entering it. Or, second, we can restore the shoreline as nearly as possible to its natural configuration and call it a day for the Children's Pool.

My personal choice would be to restore the shoreline to its natural state. But if we do the first, it had better be a job that would restore the Children's Pool for its intended purpose — and that means barriers to prevent seals from reclaiming it.

Thomas Michael Holmes, Ph.D.; White Sands of La Jolla

Put people first at Children's Pool

In last week's letter from James Hudnall regarding the ecology of Children's Pool, I think he needs to re-align his sense of priorities in life, as should all other proponents advocating for seals and sea lions to have priority over humans — and particularly children — at Children's Pool and La Jolla Cove. These humans all live somewhere far away from La Jolla and do not appreciate the history and purpose for these two beaches that were once the town's jewels.

There are more than 1,000 miles of coastline along California, including dozens of secluded islands, where sea life can dominate without any interference from humans, and several thousand more miles both north and south of California. Only a tiny fraction of the coast is used by humans, leaving at least 99 percent or more for pinnipeds and other sea life to perpetuate their species, transport nutrients, and defecate wherever the need arises.

Ellen Browning Scripps extended her generosity to create the seawall for Children's Pool in order for children to have a calm and safe place to swim, and not for seals that can manage perfectly well elsewhere without endangering the future existence of the species.

The comment "allow our public maximum enjoyment of seals and the beach" is a ridiculous statement since it is exactly "our public" that is denied enjoyment of the beach by protecting it for the seals. The Children's Pool was intended for children and families of "our public." I came to La Jolla as a child, just a couple of months after the end of World War II, and learned the motions of oceans at the Pool prior to venturing to the mild waves at The Cove, and eventually, on to beaches with open surf, as did most of my friends.

Those who have such a sanctimonious stance in favor of seals versus the needs of our children to learn "how things work in our interconnected world," need the "further education" to prevent fouling of our previously (before the seals) pristine ocean and endangering the health — not just of our own children and other citizens — but also to other sea life. When I was young, the ocean glittered with Garibaldi that have been virtually decimated by the gluttonous seals.

Such "eco" crowd colleagues are the ones that need to learn to "live in harmony" with the human race and quit trying to impose their "eco" absurdness over the few places suitable for the enjoyment of humans, particularly in La Jolla, which should be allowed to be decided over by La Jollans.

Erik Holtsmark, La Jolla since 1945

Fraud reports need some explaining

I think the Light would be doing a public service if it could explain what "fraud" means when we see it in the weekly Police Blotter. Obviously, we can't have the details of every crime, but when we see "vehicle break-in" or "battery," we at least know what that means. I have no idea what "fraud" means in this context.