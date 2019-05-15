Our Readers Write: La Jollans share their views about scooter hazards, complex Children's Pool, trucks on Hillside Drive and other local topics

Opinion / Letters to the Editor / Our Readers Write:

Seething over scooter scofflaws

In addition to the clutter and hazards the actual electric scooters cause, their drivers apparently don't think the laws apply to them! (See photo above.) They constantly stop in the road and block traffic while dropping off their Bird stuff. Putting on emergency blinkers doesn't mean you aren't a hazard. All this aggravation and our City decided on an annual fee per scooter of $150 for these companies — that's not even two days of rental revenue! How was this amount arrived at? There is no deterrent to keep the clutter at a minimum and who knows where the paltry revenue goes ...

Chris Cott

Photo by Billy Pitts WRONG IN THE RIGHT-OF-WAY? Is it permissible that this sidewalk vendor can block public seating along Coast Boulevard? — Billy Pitts WRONG IN THE RIGHT-OF-WAY? Is it permissible that this sidewalk vendor can block public seating along Coast Boulevard? — Billy Pitts (Photo by Billy Pitts)

Tarnishing Our Jewel

Billy Pitts

Ecology of Children's Pool beach may be too complex for some

As I read the Light reporter's summary of action recently by the La Jolla Parks & Beaches (LJP&B) advisory group regarding the harbor seal rookery at La Jolla Children's Pool Beach (aka Casa Beach), I began to wonder what motivates the majority of individuals on this committee. It is co-signing a letter approved by the La Jolla Community Planning Association (LJCPA) earlier this year asking the California Coastal Committee to "reject the City's application for beach closure permit extensions without imposing intended improvement standards," and "Instead require a better beach management plan that accommodates all users of the beach with clean sand and water."

This letter in nothing more than yet another effort by a few uninformed or misguided people to destroy the seal rookery.

The guideline rope during the shared-beach (between humans and seals) portion of the year and the beach closure during the crucial pupping/nursing season have functioned extremely well as intended by the Coastal Commission to protect seal habitat and allow our public maximum enjoyment of the seals and the beach throughout the year.

Conflicts between those humans who wish to seal-watch or simply want to protect the rookery and those individuals who feel they must use that patch of sand and water for themselves have diminished to the satisfaction of all parties.

My concern lies with the extreme ignorance or lack of caring exhibited by those who insist on "clean sand and water" without any understanding the coastal ecosystem. Our harbor seals feed primarily offshore, but defecate wherever the need arises, including on the beach and in the shallow waters adjacent. In essence, these seals are transporting nutrients (gut-processed seal food) from offshore to inshore waters and sand, where these cast-off nutrients are used by other creatures down the food chain.

For example, blue mussels (commonly found near the seawall), which are a favorite food of spiny lobsters, filter-feed whatever comes, including seal particulate matter, only to be eaten later themselves by the lobsters that our divers and commercial fishermen find so plentiful in immediately adjacent waters.

The ecology of a natural sand beach such as Children's Pool Beach is perhaps more complex even than the interconnected ecological web of nearshore waters. The numerous species that live in the sand and rotting kelp are involved in the biodegradation of seal fecal matter left behind by the seals. Birds feed some of these species, as do smaller fish when the sand is washed by waves.

To ask the City and the Coastal Commission for "clean sand and water" at Children's Pool Beach is to express a human fantasy unrelated to any ecological understanding of how things work in our interconnected world. If we give our polished letter-signing representatives at LJCPA and LJP&B the benefit of the doubt, they only need further education. If we attribute ulterior motives to them, we might want to populate their committees with more wildlife-oriented individuals who see and understand the need for us to live in harmony with our natural world.

James Hudnall

Time to change the Christmas parade name

We are writing in regard to Melinda Merryweather's recent letter "An Independent La Jolla will take people, money and let's-do-it votes." This such action will require an immediate effort by Independent La Jolla to contact the powers that be who produce La Jolla's December parade. The T.I.D.E. (Tolerance-Inclusiveness-Diversity-Equality) changed many decades ago. All other local communities changed their parade names in the 1970s and '80s. Unfortunately, those involved in La Jolla's December event have refused to discuss this matter with us.

Because ethnicities and religions tend to celebrate separate December holidays, our La Jolla parade must have a faith-neutral name. Two of many names that come to mind are the "La Jolla Holiday Parade" or the "La Jolla Jolly Jewel Parade."

If those involved with Independent La Jolla hope to have their efforts bear fruition, they need to have maximum cooperation, support and understanding of our entire community. Changing the name of La Jolla's December parade will provide an immediate jump-start to their efforts to arrive at an Independent La Jolla.

Howard G. Singer, La Jolla T.I.D.E. Group

Photo by Anne Gilchrist HILLSIDE DRIVE TRAPS: Nothing has been done about the dangerous road conditions along Hillside Drive. Cars have their bottoms scraped at the dip regularly — this photo shows a bus that got stuck there yesterday causing much commotion until the police arrived. The City needs to have more firm and specific signage — something to the effect that fines or citations would occur if vehicles become stuck at the dip. — Anne Gilchrist

Photo by Anne Gilchrist REALLY TRUCKS? I snapped this image of yet another truck perilously heading up Hillside Drive ... need I say more? Hello City: Can you contact Waze to get Hillside off your app? — Anne Gilchrist

Hillside Drive access continues to frustrate

I'm the Neighborhood Watch Captain for the Lookout Drive/Soledad Avenue loop and I've been fielding complaints about the newly renovated section of Hillside Drive that meets Torrey Pines Road. For years, that dip has been snagging trucks and buses (like the one the Light had a picture of in the May 2 edition). A couple of weeks ago, as part of the Torrey Pines Road expansion project, the City re-graded and repaved "the dip" and we all thought: "How great, we won't be bottoming out our cars anymore, FINALLY!"