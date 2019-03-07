Our Readers Write: La Jollans speak out about sea lions' waste, scooters blocking sidewalks, traffic signals, Rec Center tree, overgrown palm trees, off-leash dog owners

Opinion / Letters to the Editor / Our Readers Write:

Photo by Rod Bradford BIRD BRAINS? I nearly tripped over a flock of 'birds' getting out of a bus at the stop on Silverado Street and Herschel Avenue in La Jolla. It's probably only a matter of time before a senior citizen (like myself) or someone else gets hit by a flying bird-brand electronic scooter on the sidewalk or breaks their neck exiting a bus in La Jolla. — Submitted by Rod Bradford

Do local traffic signals need adjusting?

I've noticed that some traffic signals in La Jolla skip cycles on occasion. The first time I noticed it was at the intersection of SR 52 and Hidden Valley Road. Up until a few months ago, the light controlling southbound traffic going up the hill would either skip a green altogether, or only last 2-3 seconds, which can be frustrating during rush hour. That seems to have been fixed.

The most recent one, noticed this last weekend, was the light at the intersection of La Jolla Shores Drive, turning left onto SR 52 west. We must have waited 7-8 minutes to turn onto SR 52 west, as all the other east to westbound lanes got a green light and ours we skipped at least twice.

Finally, on the third cycle, we got a green, I imagine much to the relief of those behind us.

Being fairly new to La Jolla (three years), I wonder: is this a frequently reported issue — or, do residents simply put up with it?

Michael Bear

How 'bout a New Zealand Christmas Tree?

Regarding the recent story about the La Jolla Rotary Club wanting to donate an official La Jolla Christmas Tree for the grounds at the Rec Center, my hat is off to the Rotary! I have several additional observations:

1) The Deodar Cedar is too dense and eventually, it will grow too tall;

2) Same with the Star Pine, as the article noted;

3) The aloe suggested is not a tree, but rather a succulent and low-growing;

4) My recommendation would be a 15-gallon size (or larger) New Zealand Christmas Tree (metrosideros M. tomentosus). We have one in front of the high-rise "B" 865 South Coast Blvd. It has a grey cast in foliage, but unfortunately, has just been severely over-shaped into a 6-foot "ball." (The down side of today's over-use of power tools.)

John B. Sage

Moms United step up fight in war on drugs

On Valentine's Day, Moms United to End the War on Drugs launched the second annual "True Love, Not Tough Love" campaign. With insight as moms, we are speaking out to other mothers to warn them that their children are in danger, too, and to use our innate moral authority to teach unconditional and positive regard. In raising our children, we offer steady but loving direction and discipline so that they can achieve their goals and live happy and healthy lives. We are reclaiming our basic mother's right to nurture and protect our children.

At a time when one person is dying every 10 minutes in the United States due to overdose, we must stop wasting time and resources by employing failed drug war tactics to address what is essentially a public health epidemic. Moms have a better way to save lives and solve the opioid overdose crisis.

5 ways moms would solve the opioid overdose crisis:

1. Adequate funding to address it;

2. Treatment on demand;

3. Therapeutic services/not mass incarceration and criminalization;

4. Medically-assisted treatment services in the community and behind bars;

5. Community-based harm reduction services: syringe exchange, Naloxone distribution.

For more information, visit momsunited.net or anewpath.org

Gretchen Burns Bergman

Matt Correia Does anyone know what these are and why they’re on our beaches? Does anyone know what these are and why they’re on our beaches? (Matt Correia)

Mystery of the beach cylinders ...

Any idea what these giant pvc cylinders are for? They've been washing up on all the beaches around town. This is the second one I've seen wash up at Little Point. I've also seen them scattered around Bird Rock. Did aliens leave them? Do they belong to Scripps? Are there drugs in them? So curious.

Matt Correia

Ashley Mackin-Solomon The overgrown palm trees on the coastline near 333 Coast Blvd. The overgrown palm trees on the coastline near 333 Coast Blvd. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

Time to trim overgrown palms

I have called every related agency that I'm aware of to get assistance in solving a coastline danger. Perhaps the Light can produce the solution. (I am a journalism graduate and know how amazing your newspaper is. It is the source of so much excellent information for all of us who live in this wonderful community. We are grateful.)

Here is the problem that has so many residents concerned: The five palm trees on the coastline at 333 Coast Blvd. are located contiguous to one of our historic belvederes. They have not been trimmed in many years and so the fronds on one of the trees are actually resting on the shrubbery on the ground. Neighbors are worried about the fire hazard this presents if smokers using the belvedere — or the picnic tables nearby — are careless. If it is possible to highlight this coastal fire hazard and have this eyesore cleaned up, Coast Boulevard residents would be extremely grateful.

Linda Polly

Note: Because this area falls under the Whale View Point Shoreline Enhancement Project, the Light reached out to its chair Ann Dynes. She replied: "Once in the last five years, the City trimmed the (palm trees) at my request, I asked the Park & Rec Department to trim them again at least a month ago and I'm waiting for the trimming to be arranged. It's very true that the trees look much better thinned."

Please start ticketing off-leash dog owners

Irresponsible dog owners are turning our wonderful parks into dangerous and dirty places where playing a game of baseball or lacrosse — or even tossing a Frisbee — can lead to a feces-covered shoe or an emergency room visit. The park adjacent to Bird Rock Elementary is now trashed and has ankle-breaking holes, missing grass and mud patches … not to mention the animal feces. Same for Calumet and other nearby parks. The elementary schools that use the playgrounds have to monitor and limit student access.

Dogs are not the problem. Owners need to keep them leashed where the law says it's required — or head to a dog park. The problem is enforcement of the law. The dog owners don't fear letting their pet pooches run loose because nobody stops them. Police or park rangers should be ticketing these people relentlessly, and hopefully, the ticket fines can pay for at least some of the damage these folks are causing (or pay some of a ranger's salary).