Our Readers Write: La Jollans share their views and photos on a variety of local concerns

Local attorney Richard Circuit, and legal administer Nora Carver clean off graffiti on the benches in front of some stores on Girard Avenue and Prospect Street in the Village of La Jolla. (Photo by Dick Circuit)

Graffiti in La Jolla: Taking matters into one’s own hands

The pictures above show me, longtime local attorney Richard Circuit, and legal administer Nora Carver, cleaning off the graffiti on the benches in front of some stores on Girard and Prospect in The Village. These store managers and staff did nothing to address the removal of the graffiti for over two weeks, so I walked up to Meanley and Son Ace Hardware and purchased some graffiti removal. We had a graffiti removal party on Monday, July 1.

Dick Circuit

The last two weeks has seen several new chicks appear along La Jolla beaches with the 2019 hatching season in full bloom. (Photo by Jerry Allen)

Beach Babies at Boomers

The last two weeks has seen several new chicks appear along La Jolla beaches with the 2019 hatching season in full bloom. This new family is at Boomers along with several others in the same stretch of beach. The chicks sport a polka dot clown suit will quickly disappear over the next several weeks.

Jerry Allen

Torrey Pines Road construction is done. Now, let’s decorate!

Hurray! We now have a bike lane on the south side of Torrey Pines Road going to Prospect Street, a crossing line for those on the south side of the street allowing for the crossing of this busy fare, which I have seen used on two or three occasions since its installment. And now we have a Third World-looking retaining cement wall so that real estate values remain steady on Mount Soledad.

As a reward for all the hours we spent in traffic trying to drive out of The Village — and for all the business lost by our merchants — let’s at least upgrade the entrance into what once was one of the most scenic, charming towns in the country.

The brown cement facade used for the retaining wall is an eye-sore. It needs desperate help and is not reflective of the artistic nature of La Jolla. Let’s rectify the misplaced steps of not yelling and screaming when this “improvement project” was announced, by painting an attractive mural, installing a waterscape, or just creating a brightly colored graphic that would act as an iconic welcome to locals and visitors to our small town. It would make us unique, show off our artistic flair, and frankly, make lemonade from all the time delays and poor decision-making suffered the past two years.

Lex Lyon

Cannabis billboards don’t belong in neighborhoods

I was recently provided a copy of the response from Audrey Gans of Torrey Holistics (legal marijuana retailer) “Response to " Bird Rock billboards going to ‘pot’ ” letter in the La Jolla Light on March 21. (lajollalight.com)

As General Counsel (and partner) of March and Ash (a legal marijuana retailer), I feel compelled to respond because I disagree strongly with everything Ms. Gans chose to write; and my partners and I want your readers and the San Diego community to know that she does not represent our views. March and Ash believes the fundamental purpose in legalizing marijuana was to make things better, not worse.

As a new industry, and as retailers that directly interface with the public, we have a responsibility and a self-interest in being good neighbors and good employers. Our first obligation is to improve the communities we are at a part of. At the very least, we must do no harm and consider seriously modifying the way we operate when experts tell us it may help prevent harm to youth.

We purchased a handful of billboards focused in tourist areas. We now know that was a mistake.

The clear mandate of the statewide proposition was to allow responsible adult recreational use under strict local control. Local government has a difficult challenge.

We’ve taken in the views and information provided to us by community groups and local leaders, and we encourage other industry participants to do the same. That is why we now support efforts to further restrict or ban cannabis billboard advertising.

Alcohol is easier to monitor than marijuana. Products such as edibles present unique concerns over access by children. The scientific research points to important differences in how THC is processed in pre-adult brains. The law and our business practices should reflect these facts.

To hear someone in our industry point to “parents need to talk to their kids” as a justification for advertising that impacts children, is wrong on many levels. It is a community responsibility to educate and protect our youth, including those who don’t have active parents.

And it is our obligation in the industry, not anybody else’s, to educate the public on the choices, the benefits and the risks involved in using our products.

We want the laws enforced. And where they should change to better protect our communities, we want them changed. Our commitment to the community, to our employees and to the law sometimes puts us at a competitive disadvantage in an emerging market that regulators are also just learning about.

We agree with City Council members Bry, Gomez and other community stakeholders that cannabis advertising should be constrained and, specifically, that the billboards need to come down. To our industry colleagues, if we expect the community to respect and treat us as a legitimate industry, we need to behave like one.

Breton Peace; La Jolla father of 3 children, and youth baseball and soccer coach

Paintings by La Jolla Lutheran Church pastor Mark Dahle (Photo by Gudrun Armentrout)

Church members share patriotic spirit

Last Sunday, La Jolla Lutheran Church (7111 La Jolla Blvd.) prayed for and sang patriotic songs in honor of our United States of America. Our Pastor, Mark Dahle, created a painting and a prayer for each state. At coffee hour, we enjoyed fellowship and apple pie. May God bless our beloved country!

Gudrun Armentrout

Clarifications for June 27 issue of La Jolla Light

While skimming through last week’s La Jolla Light, I noted several errors:

1. Crime News is actually on B16 not B21 as indexed.

2. Page A7 wrongly labeled the 1985 photo of the July 4 Parade, and information about the Parade as the Bird Rock Parade. In 1985, the Parade was the Beaumont 4th of July Parade. The name was changed sometime between 2010-2015 to Bird Rock Parade, which is an inaccurate name since the Parade does not take place in Bird Rock at all, but on Beaumont Avenue. Thus the name Beaumont Parade for the street that the Parade takes place.

Camino de la Costa is the dividing line to Upper Hermosa. As a decades-long homeowner on Beaumont Avenue, we have parade T-shirts with the Beaumont 4th of July on them. Why has the name been changed when the Parade is not even in Bird Rock? At least for historic reasons, the correct name for the Parade in 1985 should be Beaumont Parade with a notation, such as, now the Parade is known as Bird Rock Parade.

3. On B4, I believe that the library has been located on Draper Avenue for only about 20 years, so is 30 years an error? I remember taking our son there, for the opening celebration, when he was either 6 or 7 at the time. He is now 27, so 30 years does not seem correct.

J. Rae

The appearance of means on Nautilus Street could be improved, due to weeds and uneven asphalt. (Photo by Terry Cooper)

Tarnishing Our Jewel: Ugh! Weeds and asphalt on Nautilus medians

Today, as I once again drove into Bird Rock to do some errands, then drove up Nautilus Street to go home, I decided that I finally needed to find out how we can improve the appearance of the medians on Nautilus. This is a major road, traveled by many — in and out of La Jolla. It is very depressing. Weeds and asphalt.

La Jolla Boulevard in Bird Rock is an example of how the medians on Nautilus could be improved. I sent in a report to Get It Done San Diego this afternoon and I’m waiting to hear from the City on what can be done. I am sure other La Jollans feel the same way. We are a world-class destination with one of our major entry and exit routes being less than desirable. We can do better!

Terry Cooper

NOT GONNA MAKE IT! Here we go again with the stuck trucks on Hillside Drive in La Jolla. When can these people be cited? — Anne Gilchrist (Photo by Anne Gilchrist)

Trucks saga continues on Hillside Drive

NOT GONNA MAKE IT! Here we go again with the stuck trucks on Hillside Drive in La Jolla. When can these people be cited?

Anne Gilchrist

What’s on YOUR mind?

