Our Readers Write & Tarnishing Our Jewel: La Jollans share opinions, photos about local matters, eyesores

Scooters should not be left in vegetation

Dockless electric scooters are not being used responsibly and are destroying the vegetation that so much work went into. These plants help stabilize the bluff. (See photo above)

They are being ridden on the sidewalks putting pedestrians in danger. They are being rented by underage kids with no helmets. They are being ridden in tandem, often with a child barely able to hold on. They are dropped off in quantities blocks apart. The trucks that drop them park illegally and block traffic.

They should be banned.

Chris Cott

Empress Hotel management has taken it upon themselves to periodically hire cleaning crews to wash public sidewalks outside its building in La Jolla. (Photo by La Jolla Light Staff)

Kudos to Empress Hotel

Three cheers for Empress La Jolla on Fay Avenue for washing the sidewalk outside their hotel!

La Jolla Light Staff

Several vehicles are seen parked over the bike lane in the Torrey Pines State Beach area. (Photo by Stu Weinshanker)

Cars don’t belong in bicycle lanes

I have heard all of the great things about the enhanced southbound bicycle lane by Torrey Pines State Beach, decided to include it in my Saturday afternoon bicycle ride. While the City has done a great job improving safety for riders on the hill, the parking area below is a disaster — five cars sitting in the bicycle lane, waiting for a free parking spot to open up. What is the point of investing in such improvements, if they are not accessible?

With all of the aggressive traffic enforcement in beach areas, it is a no brainer for the city to periodically patrol the area, write a few dozen tickets, send the message that this is simply not acceptable. There were plenty of empty spaces in the paid parking lot.

Stu Weinshanker

These bolted, metal remnants of former sign posts on La Jolla Village Drive are potential hazards to pedestrians. (Photo by Susan O’Neill)

Caution: Sidewalk hazard on La Jolla Village Drive

There is a danger to all who use the sidewalk near UC San Diego on the eastbound side of La Jolla Village Drive as it approaches Villa La Jolla: two sharp metal stubs from broken-off signposts. It’s an accident waiting to happen.

Susan O’Neill

“I have walked by these same weedy beds between US Bank’s parking lot and the curb for well over a year now in the Village of La Jolla,” Louise Marino said. (Photo by Louise Marino)

Weedy beds need tending in the Village of La Jolla

I have walked by these same weedy beds between US Bank’s parking lot and the curb for well over a year now in the Village of La Jolla. The flower bed of scraggly geraniums adjacent nearby is unsightly as well. One would think a reputable bank would have more pride in the first impression their clients or potential clients have when approaching their business. It’s called curb appeal. Instead, it’s been an eyesore for far too long!

Louise Marino

“Please help with stopping the further destruction of the beauty of our town with electric scooters everywhere,” La Jolla resident Ted Bleckman said. (Photo by Ted Bleckman)

Scooter pollution is out of hand

Please help with stopping the further destruction of the beauty of our town with electric scooters everywhere. All of these photos (pictured above and below) were taken Wednesday, July 17 around 5:30 p.m.

Ted Bleckman

“Please help with stopping the further destruction of the beauty of our town with electric scooters everywhere,” La Jolla resident Ted Bleckman said. (Photo by Ted Bleckman)

Stuff the Bus to help provide school supplies to homeless students

As a former school teacher, I’ve worked in some of the most under-served neighborhoods in our city.

I have seen firsthand how important it is for students to come to school with the resources needed to learn. These include pencils, pens, binders, crayons, backpacks and more, but many of our families do not have the resources to purchase these basic school essentials. This challenge is compounded when you add homelessness into the equation.

Luckily, there are ways you can help. The 2019 Stuff the Bus school supplies drive is underway as the San Diego County Office of Education (SDCOE) and San Diego County Credit Union (SDCCU) team up for the fifth straight year to help the region’s students who are experiencing homelessness. More than 22,000 school-age children in San Diego County were identified as homeless during the 2017-18 school year. SDCOE and SDCCU — along with iHeartMedia — aim to collect thousands of much-needed school supplies during the SDCCU Stuff the Bus campaign.

One of the biggest challenges for a child experiencing homelessness is staying in school. The Stuff the Bus campaign aims to make a difference by eliminating their worries of walking into class without a notebook or pencil. There are many ways to give during the Stuff the Bus campaign, including online at sdcoe.net/stuffthebus2019donations

Donations are welcome in any amount. $10 will provide for the purchase of a backpack for a secondary-age student or a basic supplies kit, while $15 covers the cost of a backpack filled with supplies for an elementary-age student. Stuff the Bus officially launched July 1.

Look for collection bins to donate new, unused school supplies throughout July at all San Diego County SDCCU branches and Walmart stores from July 10-31, 2019. In 2018, the Stuff the Bus campaign collected more than 231,000 new supplies and more than 6,000 backpacks. Organizers are hopeful that they will surpass that this summer.

Mark Powell, Vice president of San Diego County Board of Education, representing District 1 and adjunct professor at National University

These palm trees in various conditions can be seen on Girard Avenue in La Jolla. (Photo by Gerhard Bendl)

Palm trees in the retail district need trimming

The response to my request and photos (pictured above and below) on the City’s “Get It Done” app was that “After reviewing your request, it was deemed not necessary. Trees will not be trimmed.” Whoever checked out these palm trees in The Village must be visually impaired or terribly incompetent.

Gerhard Bendl

These palm trees in various conditions can be seen on Girard Avenue in La Jolla. (Photo by Gerhard Bendl)

