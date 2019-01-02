Our Readers Write: La Jollans share their views on car dealership billboard, Black's Beach overlook, broken roads

Opinion / Letters to the Editor / Our Readers Write:

Letters to the Editor from the Jan. 3, 2019 issue of La Jolla Light as La Jollans speak out on local issues:

Billboard does not belong in La Jolla

O'Gara Coach and McLaren should, in my honest opinion, be called O'Garish Coach and McLaren. Their new billboard is, as my suggested name implies, tawdry. (Pictured above)

Billboards are not allowed in La Jolla, and for good reason. If you want to see what billboards do to a town, just drive through Mission Beach and parts of Pacific Beach — especially the intersection of Garnet/Balboa and Mission Bay Drive.

Melinda Merryweather is right to complain about this new ad. If you doubt it's an ad, just look closer: The car pictured is a McLaren, and the photo sits atop — you got it — a McLaren dealership.

La Jolla deserves better. Take it down.

Bill Smith

— See the La Jolla Light story about this topic, "Art or ad? Car display in La Jolla raises community questions," at lajollalight.com/news/sd-mclaren-car-image-ad-or-art-20181213-story.html

Let's redo fence at Black's Beach overlook

This is an open letter to Bill Harris and City Council member Barbara Bry. I'm touching down with you to see if the community and the City can come to a compromise on the unsafe fence at Black's Beach overlook.

As you know, the La Jolla Community Planning Association has written a letter to the California Coastal Commission (CCC) on behalf of the community to lower the fence (erected without a permit), and replace it with one that people can see through and that cannot be climbed. I believe the community would accept a 5-foot vertical bar fence and could get funds to build it. It would be safer than the 6-foot chain-link fence there now, as it can't be climbed.

As things sit now, the City's fence over the public overlook is unattractive, hard to see through, unpopular with Surfrider and the La Jolla community, is not safe (from all the stickers on the other side of the fence, it's climbed a lot), and is not permitted.

As to how we got here: The community questioned the City as to why a fence required by the CCC to be 4 feet tall (as a condition of a permit to develop the lots over Black's Beach and was wood and rail) became a 6-foot-high chain-link fence.

Thank you for your consideration of a compromise on behalf of the community, Surfrider, Windansea Surf Club, and all the people who enjoy this amazing view. It is our commitment to provide better view access to the ocean where ever possible.

Melinda Merryweather

Why can't La Jolla be more like Alaska?

I found it interesting reading how Alaska fixed major damage to its roads in just a week after a recent 7.0 earthquake. See an article from The Verge at bit.ly/alaskaroads for details and amazing pictures. Yet, San Diego takes months and months working on La Jolla's roads with little apparent progress. Why can't we be more like Alaska?

John Thornburgh

What's on YOUR mind?

