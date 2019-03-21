Our Readers Write: La Jollans voice their opinions about cannabis billboards, traffic, off-leash dogs, lack of parking, canceling World History class, Children's Pool closure for seals, and more local topics

At the Bird Rock Community Council meeting on March 5, a resident questioned whether cannabis billboards like this one, on Turquoise Street near the southern end of Bird Rock, violate current laws.

At the Bird Rock Community Council meeting on March 5, a resident questioned whether cannabis billboards like this one, on Turquoise Street near the southern end of Bird Rock, violate current laws.

Opinion / Letters to the Editor / Our Readers Write: The following are Letters to the Editor from recent issues of La Jolla Light as La Jollans speak out on local issues. Letters published in La Jolla Light express views from readers in regard to community issues. To share your thoughts in this public forum, e-mail them with your name and city of residence to editor@lajollalight.com or mail them to La Jolla Light Editor, 565 Pearl St., Suite 300, La Jolla, CA 92037 ——— Response to "Bird Rock billboards going to 'pot'" article As a part owner of Torrey Holistics, a parent of teens, a Girl Scout troop leader, and a former elementary school teacher of 20 years, I am dismayed that misinformation, stigma, and falsehoods about cannabis are still so pervasive in our community. EDUCATION In this industry, we understand that the evolution of public opinion is a bit like turning an ocean liner…it takes time. To that end, I would urge the community not to take my word for it, but to take some time to get educated. If you dig into the history of why cannabis became illegal in 1937, you will find that the motives were primarily political and were not based on scientific research. Cannabis was widely used prior to that for many of the same conditions people are discovering it can be used for today. Hopefully, you would base your own decisions on scientific facts rather than the social stigmas your were taught as a child. Extensive research is currently being conducted, our website lists much of it. Torrey Holistics is passionate about education and making sure our customers understand the product they are buying and how to properly use it. Since opening Torrey Holistics, we have been on a mission to educate our neighbors like Laura B. about the facts and fiction surrounding cannabis use. Starting at a grassroots level, we began hosting Mary J parties, small group gatherings focused on the benefits of cannabis for a multitude of conditions, as well as the do's and don'ts. Many of us struggle with insomnia, anxiety, and pain. Everyone that attends Mary J parties learns something new and is appreciative of the history and factual scientific information shared. We also host a quarterly Medical Professional Open House to help educate our medical community. We invite our vendors to share information about their products and their research with local doctors and scientists. Many of the doctors who have attended our open houses have responded with gratitude and enthusiasm for our efforts. They are thrilled that their patients now have an option for pain management that is not opioids. Our next Medical Professional Open House will be held in conjunction with the GoodLife Show at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, a seminar series where the community can learn about cannabis. Come get educated on May 11th! EDUCATING CHILDREN As for the effect of advertising on our children, we live in a society where images of gaming casinos, alcohol, and yes, cannabis, are all around us. For those of you who are grappling with how to talk to your child about cannabis, it is no difference than your conversation with them about alcohol. Let me be of assistance…. CONVERSATION TO YOUR TEENS: Cannabis and alcohol are not meant for you. Your brain is growing and developing until you are 25 years old. Teens who start using alcohol, cannabis or drugs at a young age when they are still growing have a higher chance of damaging their brains, becoming dependent or addicted. This is the most important muscle you have, it is the only one you have, let it grow to be as strong as it can. You will need it for every decision you make in life. Using cannabis, alcohol, drugs, as well as being unsafe when doing physical activities (concussion) can keep you and your brain from reaching full potential. BILLBOARDS Billboards are one of the few places the cannabis companies can legally advertise. The billboards available to us are limited based on state wide regulations and billboard company policies. The cannabis industry is unable to advertise in many publishing and marketing arenas because it is only state approved and many publishers have federal regulations they must adhere to. RECREATIONAL USE OF CANNABIS It is no different than having a glass of wine on a Friday night to relax. It is about conscious consumption as a responsible adult. I can't tell you the number of times I have been out with friends, who express to me their unwavering negativity towards cannabis. Holding a glass of wine in their hand, they don't see the irony at all. In 10 years, I have a feeling that those friends will look back on their comments and say "Oops, I didn't know what I was talking about". Audrey Gans Peace of Mind, torreyholistics.com ——— Something needs to be done along Gilman Drive I live on Gilman Drive in La Jolla and am reaching out to the La Jolla Light because our community has been turned upside down. Given the tragedy that happened on our street today (Tuesday, March 5), we need to speak to someone to see if there is any way we could get some help! This morning, a 32-year-old man riding a motorcycle was killed in an accident right in front of my home. This was, unfortunately, not surprising given the circumstances of our street. Last year, the Ortiz Corporation came to do a major project for the City on Gilman Drive to enlarge the pipes that run from UC San Diego in order to accommodate UCSD's latest expansion. We were told that the project would only take a few months. The street was torn apart, rebuilt, and appeared to be on schedule. But since the end of November 2018, instead of having the final re-striping/re-paving, the project has sat without a single sign of the work being finished. Gilman Drive is a major artery that feeds into UCSD and the northern part of La Jolla. It used to be a double-lane road in each direction that would accommodate a large amount of traffic, bikes in the bike lane, and also resident/public parking along the street. Since the construction started, the parking has been taken away (minus a tiny area where about 6 to 10 cars can park), leaving residents scrambling for parking. This has caused a huge imbalance of parking spaces for the area. The La Jolla Terrace condominiums, for example, have 160 units and only 60 surface parking spots inside the complex, a huge problem. Residents are forced to park across the street in the 6 to 10 car parking area or around the block completely. There are many residents who are elderly and many young families, as well, running across the busy street with cones. This is not safe!

This brings me to my last and most important point. Because Gilman Drive is a major artery stemming directly from Interstate 5, motorists are speeding as if this was still a four-lane street. The speeding is particularly problematic because it is such a long street coming from the freeway and from the university. It is very dangerous to slow down to enter/exit any of the apartment, condo, hotel entrances and I have seen many close calls, because there is simply no wiggle room for cars to slow down. There are cars, large trucks, and huge transit buses that use Gilman Drive every day. The current situation of this street (one lane northbound, one lane southbound) is not sufficient for this community. We need this street re-striped ASAP because every day we see the entire middle of the street coned-off for no reason. There are cyclists, scooters, joggers, etc. using this street and God forbid another tragedy happens again. Elizabeth ——— Please start ticketing off-leash dog owners Irresponsible dog owners are turning our wonderful parks into dangerous and dirty places where playing a game of baseball or lacrosse — or even tossing a Frisbee — can lead to a feces-covered shoe or an emergency room visit. The park adjacent to Bird Rock Elementary is now trashed and has ankle-breaking holes, missing grass and mud patches … not to mention the animal feces. Same for Calumet and other nearby parks. The elementary schools that use the playgrounds have to monitor and limit student access. Dogs are not the problem. Owners need to keep them leashed where the law says it's required — or head to a dog park. The problem is enforcement of the law. The dog owners don't fear letting their pet pooches run loose because nobody stops them. Police or park rangers should be ticketing these people relentlessly, and hopefully, the ticket fines can pay for at least some of the damage these folks are causing (or pay some of a ranger's salary). It's a crime taking place in broad daylight, with the violators all showing up, hanging out and making small talk without a worry. Where are the animal control officers? Can't police make a routine patrol effort to ticket them? What's the solution, Mayor and City Council? Maybe it's time for citizens arrests? Please do additional stories on this important topic. We need some answers and solutions from the City. Is a lawsuit the only way to get attention these days? Please withhold my name for I fear aggressive response from some people about the issue.A A La Jolla resident (Name withheld by request) ——— Let Rec Center tree be So, let me get this straight. The La Jolla Recreation Advisory Group (LJRAG) wants to cut down a healthy living tree because it's grown too big to decorate for Christmas? That's our benchmark now? Whether a tree is aesthetically pleasing enough to be a holiday decoration? Boy, Charles Schultz must be spinning in his grave. If La Jolla needs a community Christmas tree, there are lots of place where an artificial one (they never grow too large) could be assembled every year. There are also lots of places to plant a real one. A town tree does not necessarily belong on the Rec Center grounds. And while we are at it, leaning trees are not diseased, they are simply leaning, and unless it's leaning over your house and in danger of falling, leave it alone. This action puts LJRAG in a poor light and I, for one, am sadly disgusted. Name witheld by request ——— More lead time needed on event stories The La Jolla Light is a great local newspaper and I read it cover to cover every week. It covers everything going on locally, not only in La Jolla, but also the issues in the San Diego area that are apt to be of interest to its readers. My only complaint is the timing of the news the paper publishes about events coming up in the arts. The first notice of art events is often only a day or two before the paper lands in my mailbox and sometimes the very day — too late to make plans. I wonder if it would be possible to publish this information at least a week prior to the event? Perhaps, by requiring an earlier deadline for the organizations submitting the information, the public would be given more notice and be more apt to attend the event. Thank you again for providing our community with a great newspaper. Connie Forest Editor's Note: Your wish is our command! We will bump up event advances by a week or so, when possible! Thanks for bringing the situation to our attention. ——— Ashley Mackin-Solomon Children’s Pool beach on Coast Boulevard in La Jolla is closed annually by way of a chain and sign during harbor seal pupping season, Dec. 15 to May 15. Children’s Pool beach on Coast Boulevard in La Jolla is closed annually by way of a chain and sign during harbor seal pupping season, Dec. 15 to May 15. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon) Planners short-sighted on Children's Pool vote Regarding the story in the March 14 La Jolla Light issue about the La Jolla Community Planning Association's (LJCPA) recent vote to oppose renewal of the Coastal Commission's elegant access solution at Children's Pool, the LJCPA board's viewpoint would seem to be rather myopic. Perhaps that's not so surprising when one compares the names representing the LJCPA with those on previous anti-seal efforts, however La Jolla and San Diego's public deserves better. Access to the tidal sand and nearshore water of Children's Pool for the last five years has been available, except during the harbor seal pupping season, through an opening in the guideline rope, to those who for whatever reasons desire to use sand and sea water having high seal-coliform bacteria levels. For those who enjoy watching harbor seals in the only existing Southern California mainland-coast harbor seal rookery, access has also been provided, from the sea wall, the sidewalk and lower viewing levels, and the beach itself except during the pupping season. During pupping season, the beach must be completely closed to prevent human disturbance of the seals, which can cause disrupted public viewing, premature seal stillbirths, and abandoned or crushed pups as seals stampede into the water during a disturbance. Unlike sea lions, which are numerous along the California coast and use surf-swept rocks and sand to haul out and give birth, harbor seals, unable to "walk" on land as sea lions do, must use calm-water rocks and sand to complete their life cycle. In La Jolla, the only habitat which meets seal habitat criteria for pupping is the short stretch of sand and adjacent rock sheltered by the seawall at Children's Pool. (Efforts by the seals to use the old "seal rock" for pupping were largely unsuccessful due to powerful winter surf and King tides.) Harbor seals do not and will not "invade other local beaches" the way sea lions have been known to do.