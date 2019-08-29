Our Readers Write: La Jollans discuss ‘trashy’ 76 gas station; Cove Swim will benefit Scripps Park

Opinion / Letters to the Editor / Our Readers Write:

Former 76 gas station project on pause, leads to unkempt corner

The owner of the property that once housed the 76 gas station on Eads Avenue and Pearl Street is not maintaining it, and now our entire neighborhood looks trashy! In addition to the aesthetics, the overgrown weeds are starting to hinder the sidewalk and the signage is in such poor condition. I’m afraid to walk near it.

How can the City not require that the owner maintain the property? If the owner/developer is resubmitting property development plans, and potentially this lot sits dormant for a year or more, will the City allow it to become a full wasteland?

Cristina Amaroso

— Editor’s Note: On June 26, 2019, La Jolla Light reported on the progress at the former gas station site, quoting its new owner La Jolla resident and real-estate investor, David Bourne: “We’re trying to finalize a new project right now ... construction should begin in 12 to 15 months.”

The plan Bourne said he favors is “somewhat similar” to the mixed-use building approved by the City Planning Commission for the site on Aug. 11, 2016 — an Alcorn & Benton design featuring 12 condos, four retail spaces and an underground garage. However, Bourne said it differs sufficiently to need to go through “whatever review boards are necessary.”

“It’s going to be less intensive,” Bourne said. “We’re going to build less.” He added that the condos will now be apartments and the retail imprint along Pearl Street will be smaller, at 3,000 square feet.” When contacted by the Light about your complaint, Bourne replied: “It would be great if the community could get together and support me to get the project approved as soon as possible.”

The 76 gas station on Pearl Street closed in September 2018. The property is now surrounded by a tarp-covered, chain-link fence — along with overgrown weeds — and its former signage is falling apart. (Photo by Cristina Amaroso)

Love Scripps Park? Support the La Jolla Cove Swim on Sept. 8, 2019

This letter comes in response to last week’s correspondence wherein a woman expressed the need for some TLC for our beloved La Jolla Cove Scripps Park. I have served on the Parks & Beaches board for the last five years and co-chaired, with Patrick Ahern, the conceptual design for the construction of the La Jolla Cove Pavilion (restroom facility), and so I appreciate her frustration.

We truly have one of the most beautiful parks in the country and she’s correct, it needs a “makeover.” When I researched other beautiful parks in our country, I quickly found that they are taken care of by private donations. Yosemite experiences 77 percent of its funding through private donors. In Los Angeles, private donors have raised $33 million to augment the city’s services to their parks. The High Line Park in New York City is 100 percent funded by private donors. It is time for our precious community-at-large to jump in, if you will. We are creating an opportunity to fund the care of La Jolla Cove Scripps Park and we welcome your support.

On Sunday, Sept. 8, La Jolla Parks & Beaches is honoring more than 100 years of competitive swimming in La Jolla Cove, by bringing back an old tradition. There will be a one-mile swim, with swimmers coming from across the country to participate. We will also have a historical exhibition, a silent auction, and food for sale at the swim. For the first time in the history of this swim, 75 percent of the net proceeds will be directed to our beloved La Jolla Cove Scripps Park, bringing back the summer concerts, as well as beautification enhancements.

Please join us, invite your friends and make a donation. We have over 50 civic-minded volunteers and over 400 registered swimmers. Check out our website: thelajollacoveswim.org

We invite all the citizens in our community to come honor a great tradition and demonstrate civic pride by caring for one of San Diego’s most-prized possessions. We would love to see you there!

Judy Adams Halter, chairperson of The La Jolla Cove Swim

Thanks for sharing County Fair prizes for Care ‘n’ Share Toy Drive

The Care ‘n’ Share Toy Drive 2019, a project of Torrey Pines Rotary Club, recently distributed the 12,850 new and gently used stuffed animals donated to our collection drive during the San Diego County Fair. We could not have done this without the wonderful support of the San Diego community!

It is heartwarming to see the smiles on the faces of the children who choose to donate their prizes so another child could play with them, and then the delighted faces of the children who receive the donations.

A hearty thanks goes out to the wonderful La Jolla-area residents who filled the collection boxes to overflowing!

The stuffed animal donations have been distributed to eight local organizations serving health and welfare needs of children in the region. Founded in 2009, the Care ‘n’ Share Toy Drive thus far, has distributed over 95,000 toys to put smiles on the faces of children in need. For more information or to donate, go to carensharetoydrive.com

Nancy Stoke, chairperson

What’s on YOUR mind?

