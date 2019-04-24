Our Readers Write: La Jollans speak out about local issues and concerns

Opinion / Letters to the Editor / Our Readers Write:

The following are Letters to the Editor from recent issues of La Jolla Light as La Jollans speak out on local issues.

———

Springtime at The Cove cliffs

We had some nature photographer friends visit us recently from McKinney, Texas. They took some gorgeous photos of the Brandt Cormorants on the cliffs next to La Jolla Cove. I asked if I could submit them to the Light so readers could see them, too. Photographer Linda Pinkham happily agreed.

Inga

Linda Pinkham This one was on the edge and dancing for a mate This one was on the edge and dancing for a mate (Linda Pinkham)

A mom tending her eggs; we counted 3, but only 2 are obvious here. A mom tending her eggs; we counted 3, but only 2 are obvious here.

———

An Independent La Jolla will take people, money and let's-do-it votes

As a response to the letter submitted by Paul Kennerson "Independent La Jolla hinges on revenue," we at Independent La Jolla would like to correct a few factual errors therein. It references a 2002 public gathering on cityhood for La Jolla, where it states that the "whole effort died aborning because no one and no group could seem to muster even the pittance it would take to fund a lawsuit to pursue the matter." Factually, no effort has died.

What did occur in 2002 — and has held true since Independent La Jolla began in the 1950s — is that people were not interested in forming a City via a lawsuit. A lawsuit and the Special Reorganization process are two completely different roads to take.

At another point, the letter states: "The Wilson-era statute authorizing secession made it virtually (and, as it turns out, actually) impossible to separate." This is completely untrue. This process occurs via public ballot and is managed by the Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO), a Sacramento-based taxpayer-funded government entity. Its entire role is managing Special Reorganizations and Special Districts.

The A-Z cost via LAFCO is roughly $1.8 million for one ballot. Many new cities are passed by voters on a second ballot. The $1.8 million does not need to be fully re-spent, as some costs carry over. A lawsuit gives another choice, but not one that Independent La Jolla can pursue. Special Reorganization is voted on, akin to the Maintenance Assessment District (MAD) being placed on a public ballot.

Further, Kennerson states: "The work has already been done (though it is in need of updating) that La Jolla as a separate city could well comply with this obligation." Factually, there is nothing that needs to be updated by Independent La Jolla; all of the paperwork has been done by us already. But to actualize the LAFCO process to its conclusion, La Jollans have to pay the LAFCO fees so as to create the City of La Jolla.

An Independent La Jolla does not "hinge on revenue." The revenue neutrality has already been established, as it is State law. It hinges on people getting involved, donating money and voting. Special Reorganization and a lawsuit are two different avenues to attempting cityhood. A lawsuit may certainly be undertaken if the community wishes to fund it.

For more information on the LAFCO process in Special Reorganization, visit our website at cityoflajolla.org

Melinda Merryweather, on behalf of Independent La Jolla

———

Project traffic along Torrey Pines Road frustrating residents

The massive traffic jam outbound from La Jolla on Friday, April 19 caused me to miss a medical treatment! If that in any way affects my condition, the City will be hearing from me! Whoever thought blocking an outbound lane vs. an inbound lane would be better has not been thinking. There needs to be two lanes open inbound and outbound during the day. This work must be done at night to leave both inbound and outbound lanes open on Torrey Pines Road during the day.

Ina B

———

Get behind Energy Innovation & Carbon Dividend Act

With so much reporting recently on climate change, I was curious if Congress is doing anything about it. I was pleased to find many answers on the website of Congressmember Scott Peters in his Climate Playbook, a compendium of bills Congress can act on now to slow climate change. Included within the Playbook is a solution endorsed by economists across the political spectrum: The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, HR 763. The bill has been co-sponsored by Peters as well as Congressmember Mike Levin. Both see the benefits of a revenue neutral carbon tax to propel our transition to a clean energy economy, while protecting the most vulnerable with a monthly dividend. Kudos to our San Diego County representatives for stepping up and taking leadership on a bipartisan, durable approach to addressing climate change.

Judy Berlfein

———

What's on YOUR mind?

Letters published in La Jolla Light express views from readers in regard to community issues. To share your thoughts in this public forum, e-mail them with your name and city of residence to editor@lajollalight.com or mail them to La Jolla Light Editor, 565 Pearl St., Suite 300, La Jolla, CA 92037. Letters reflect the writers' opinions and not necessarily those of the newspaper staff or publisher.