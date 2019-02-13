Our Readers Write: La Jollans share their views on car accidents, parking, electronic scooters, school start times and other local issues

Opinion / Letters to the Editor / Our Readers Write:

The following are Letters to the Editor from recent issues of La Jolla Light as La Jollans speak out on local issues. Letters published in La Jolla Light express views from readers in regard to community issues. To share your thoughts in this public forum, e-mail them with your name and city of residence to editor@lajollalight.com or mail them to La Jolla Light Editor, 565 Pearl St., Suite 300, La Jolla, CA 92037

———

Why so many accidents on Cardenas Drive?

A driver hit our parked car on Cardenas Drive at 12:15 a.m. Feb. 9. Previously, we've had cars parked in front of our house hit three different times. Last year, there were two accidents within two weeks of each other on the street, just three doors down. There are three schools and two churches on the corner, four doors down. Quite frankly, I am amazed that no one has been killed here.

Amy Aiello

———

Photo by David Bourne About 10 more parking spaces could be created in this area of the Village of La Jolla near The Bishop's School, with a switch to diagonal parking, says David Bourne. About 10 more parking spaces could be created in this area of the Village of La Jolla near The Bishop's School, with a switch to diagonal parking, says David Bourne. (Photo by David Bourne)

Diagonal parking could improve things in Village

There are several areas in La Jolla where converting parallel to diagonal parking would ease the shortage of parking at very low cost. In the example above, the road is easily wide enough for diagonal parking so safety concerns would not be an issue. If only one side was converted (ideally the side adjacent to The Bishop's School because there are no curb cuts), I estimate an additional 10 parking spaces would be created. This would definitely relieve the parking shortage around La Jolla Rec Center, tennis courts and Bishop's School.

David Bourne

———

Acts of kindness follow a bike accident in town

We read and hear so many negative stories these days, it makes me want to report on the kindness of a local resident and two law enforcement officers. I recently had a bicycle accident in La Jolla that left me sitting on the sidewalk bleeding profusely. A woman passing by in her car called 9-1-1, and then phoned my wife and insisted on picking my wife up and taking her to the hospital to see me. The woman subsequently called to inquire about my condition — a wonderful example of being a good neighbor.

The police officers who came to the scene found out where I lived and delivered my bicycle to my home. They also found one of my hearing aids in the gutter and delivered it to me in the hospital. I have enormous respect for law enforcement officers who daily put their lives at risk to protect us, and go out of their way to be kind and helpful.

I am so grateful to these people I didn't know. Despite all the bad news that envelops us, there are still many people prepared to show kindness and consideration to those in their community.

William Shrimpton

———

Courtesy Renderings of the proposed Marine Memorial Mall show the placement of orange clam-shaped seating and blue waterways throughout the park. Renderings of the proposed Marine Memorial Mall show the placement of orange clam-shaped seating and blue waterways throughout the park. (Courtesy) (Courtesy)

Thumbs down on Marine St. beach park proposal

Swedish architect Erik Holtsmark's proposal for construction of a Coney Islandesque park at the end of Marine Street was not well received at his Jan. 28 presentation before the La Jolla Parks & Beaches board. His refusal to consult with neighbors being directly impacted by this project was misguided. Our community has major problems with an ever-increasing transient population, and this sanctuary park concept, with full bathrooms, showers and vending machines, will only add fuel to that fire. There were more than 30 residents in attendance at that meeting and their sentiments were overwhelmingly against the proposal.

Although an official vote was not on the agenda, board chair Ann Dynes stated that board members were unanimous in their opposition. I believe that an official vote will be scheduled at the Feb. 25 meeting and I anticipate a large, standing-room-only, neighborhood turnout.

David Sear

———

Too many missing pieces in 'energy choice' idea

The Feb. 7 issue of La Jolla Light reported that District 1 City Council member Barbara Bry stated Community Choice Energy gives consumers "a choice of where we buy our electricity." In other words, she's in favor of an initiative with many unknowns on how all the pieces of this mayoral dream-scheme will come together. Since she is a self-professed successful business woman, she should know that a successful new commercial entity requires a near bullet-proof business plan and there is no such a plan in existence now. Yes, the City had an independent consultant draw up such a plan, but even they state that their October 2018 plan "should not be seen as a recommendation."

At least 10 unknowns exist:

1) The PCIA or "exit fee" created by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) was much higher than anticipated, so the City is asking the CPUC to re-think it (lower it) for the dollar amount of this fee would approximate $20 per month and this would be in addition to the electricity charge appearing on a bill. It's estimated the earliest the CPUC could respond to the City's request would be the fall.

2) This "exit fee" has a direct impact on current financial projections, that is, said projections are now understated.

3) The business plan was drawn for a City-only Community Choice Aggregation (CCA), but now politicians are talking of a joint-agreement with other county municipalities and with the county itself, so that makes the current business plan useless.

4) If a county-wide CCA is created, the CPUC will have great concern because that entity would closely match the SDG&E service territory and that could negatively affect the financial integrity of SDG&E, and could cause the CPUC to decline to OK it.

5) A city-centered CCA would be the largest such entity in the state and that itself should cause caution for the capital markets will not know how to determine credit worthiness, and that could hinder the CCA in generating the working capital and the required reserves (in excess of $103 million) to fund the early years of operations.

6) Would the City have to guarantee payment of that initial bond issue, thus putting the taxpayers on the hook at a time when the City's budget projects large deficits in the coming years?

7) It is contemplated to have the CCA be an Enterprise Fund, just like the Water & Sewer Department (gawd help us!) with a board of directors comprised of all elected politicians, who know nothing about the electric power market and the setting of rates to charge ratepayers.

8) A City CCA projects a staff of 44 people at an estimated cost of $5 million per year.

9) The plan states SDG&E "serves as the provider of last resort," but the plan does not state if SDG&E will be paid for proffering such a guaranty.