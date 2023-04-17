Advertisement
Story gallery: Leaving San Diego? A series on potential La Jolla cityhood

Before a proposal for La Jolla's independence from the city of San Diego proceeds, several questions need to be answered.
(Elisabeth Frausto)
La Jolla's secession from San Diego has been attempted in the past, but never succeeded.

Leaving San Diego? Series, Part 1: La Jollans have talked cityhood before. Will this time be different?

The issue of whether La Jolla should secede from San Diego and become a city of its own is back in the spotlight with a new group shepherding the effort.

La Jolla's process to potentially incorporate differs from unincorporated communities.

Leaving San Diego? Series, Part 2: What are the hurdles to La Jolla secession, and who’s trying to jump them?

