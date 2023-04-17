Story gallery: Leaving San Diego? A series on potential La Jolla cityhood
Leaving San Diego? Series, Part 1: La Jollans have talked cityhood before. Will this time be different?
The issue of whether La Jolla should secede from San Diego and become a city of its own is back in the spotlight with a new group shepherding the effort.
Leaving San Diego? Series, Part 2: What are the hurdles to La Jolla secession, and who’s trying to jump them?
